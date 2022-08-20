Evaluation's bid to land connections a £100,000 bonus prize will be the main talking point as the Sky Bet Sunday Series draws to a climax at Sandown Park.
The four-year-old, who joined Keith Dalgleish from Sir Michael Stoute for 30,000gns last October having formerly been owned by The Queen, has recouped that outlay by winning four of his five starts for the stable, including those all-important Sunday Series Handicaps at York and Musselburgh that will entitle connections to claim the bonus if he can claim the all-important third Series success and score again at Sandown
Dalgleish, who has purchased other horses - including the smart Chichester - on behalf of owners Sir Ian and Ms Catriona Good in recent years is keen to credit and acknowledge the role played by former jockey Ted Durcan in sourcing the horses, saying: “It was Ted who put us onto Evaluation. He’s good, very good at what he does.”
Since joining Dalgleish, Evaluation has climbed a combined total of 22lb in the weights and competes on Sunday from a career-high mark of 90. The winning run commenced at Wetherby in May, before further victories were added at Ripon, York and Musselburgh, with the only slight blip coming in the Jenningsbet Northumberland Vase (a consolation race for the Northumberland Plate) at Newcastle, where the trainer explained: “He was too far back there and made up his ground too quickly on what was probably the wrong part of the track (the inner).”
Dalgleish insists that despite the money on offer, he is relaxed about the £100,000 bonus, saying: “It’ll be good, it's good fun. We’ll see what happens.”
Sandown wouldn’t be a regular port of call for Dalgleish - his last winner there was the Frankie Dettori-ridden Jacob Black in May 2015 - but he’s eager to send a strong squad south aiming to secure the £10,000 prize for stable staff that goes to the most successful yard over the course of the series.
His Carluke team have led from the first fixture at Hamilton on May 8 and currently hold a 14-point advantage (99 points) over their nearest pursuer Tim Easterby (85 points). Charlie & Mark Johnston (80 points) are also well-placed to challenge in that contest.
