Evaluation's bid to land connections a £100,000 bonus prize will be the main talking point as the Sky Bet Sunday Series draws to a climax at Sandown Park.

The four-year-old, who joined Keith Dalgleish from Sir Michael Stoute for 30,000gns last October having formerly been owned by The Queen, has recouped that outlay by winning four of his five starts for the stable, including those all-important Sunday Series Handicaps at York and Musselburgh that will entitle connections to claim the bonus if he can claim the all-important third Series success and score again at Sandown Dalgleish, who has purchased other horses - including the smart Chichester - on behalf of owners Sir Ian and Ms Catriona Good in recent years is keen to credit and acknowledge the role played by former jockey Ted Durcan in sourcing the horses, saying: “It was Ted who put us onto Evaluation. He’s good, very good at what he does.”

