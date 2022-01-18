A £570,000 purchase by leading owner JP McManus, Jonbon is a hot favourite to extend his unbeaten record for Nicky Henderson in the Grade Two contest.Ballycoose is also yet to taste defeat, but would be stepping up in class if given the green light to travel to Merseyside following wins in a Down Royal bumper and a maiden hurdle at Ayr.

Crawford said: “I’d say it’s 50-50 as to whether he’ll run. If he doesn’t go to Haydock, he’ll probably go to Down Royal next Tuesday. You’d hope the race at Down Royal might be a bit easier, but there’s nothing easy these days! He’s a nice horse and a horse for next season really. We won’t get too excited and too ambitious this season, I wouldn’t think.”

The County Antrim handler also provided an update on another exciting novice owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede in O’Toole.