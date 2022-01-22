Jonbon is the star name among 11 entries for the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday.

Bought for £570,000 by owner JP McManus after winning an Irish point-to-point, the full-brother to the mighty Douvan has been faultless in three starts so far for Nicky Henderson. The six-year-old made a successful debut under Rules in a Newbury bumper last spring and is two from two over hurdles – most recently dominating his rivals in Grade Two company at Ascot. Jonbon is second-favourite behind stablemate Constitution Hill for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, with his best odds of 7-2 sure to be trimmed with another victory this weekend.

His potential rivals on Merseyside include the Harry Fry-trained Might I, who was runner-up to Constitution Hill at Sandown in December, and the unbeaten Donny Boy from Nick Alexander’s yard. Another Irish point-to-point winner, the Westerner gelding has since impressed in a Kelso bumper and over hurdles at Newcastle. Alexander said: “The Rossington Main is the plan. It’s obviously a big step up in class and who knows what will happen, but we’ll give it a go. We’re very excited about him, we believe in him and hopefully he’ll run well. It’ll be fine if Jonbon scares everything else away!” Donald McCain could saddle wide-margin Sedgefield winner Richmond Lake, while Ballycoose is a potential raider from Northern Ireland for Stuart Crawford. There are also 11 entries for the Grade Two Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices’ Chase, with McCain’s Minella Drama setting the standard on ratings. Other hopefuls include Ben Pauling’s course scorer Shakem Up’Arry and Papa Tango Charly, who is two from two over fences for Jonjo O’Neill. Tommy’s Oscar is the potential star on show in the New One Unibet Hurdle – a recognised trial for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March. Ann Hamilton’s charge has won his last three starts and will be well fancied to extend his winning streak on Saturday. His six possible opponents include last year’s winner Navajo Pass (McCain) and Olly Murphy’s admirable veteran Hunters Call.