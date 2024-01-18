Sky Bet Non Runner No Bet available on all Cheltenham Festival races

Sky Bet are now offering Non Runner No Bet on all 28 races at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
The offer is live now on all 28 races, but if you don’t want the safety net and reduced prices there is still the option of betting in the antepost markets without the concession.
With a little over seven weeks to go until the Festival, Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners is delighted to announce the offer of both markets, saying: "With the Cheltenham Festival getting closer, we are going Non Runner No Bet on all 28 races from 9am on Friday. Options for many horses are still up in the air, so the safety blanket of getting your money back if you don’t get a run will be appealing to a large number of our customers.
“However, we are also keeping our standard ante post book available for those customers who are prepared to take a risk for bigger prices."
We asked our team to come up with the best NRNB bets they could find…
I'm convinced Lucinda Russell's AHOY SENOR still has more to offer in top company but I couldn't trust him to put in a clear round in the Gold Cup (fell last year) and won't be surprised if connections come around to that way of thinking too as we get nearer to the Festival.
Russell has already stated dual Ultima winner Corach Rambler will be aimed at the big one on the Friday this time around and she has entered Ahoy Senor for the Stayers' Hurdle, as well as the Gold Cup and Ryanair Chase.
We'll probably see him next in the Cotswold Chase, a race he won on trials day last January, but if that doesn't quite work out for him this term I think the chances a switch back to the smaller obstacles come March will heighten quite significantly.
He's 25/1 for the Stayers' in Sky Bet's NRNB market and that looks more than fair as I'd be quite sweet on him being involved in the finish if he does end up in that race.
Gaelic Warrior is odds-on for the Turners non-runner no bet but he has other options at Cheltenham and is 0 from 2 at the Festival anyway, so I’m quite happy to take him on.
Lucinda Russell has already stated that GIOVINCO looks likely to drop back in trip after being pulled up in the Kauto Star over three miles at Christmas, targeting either the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase or the Scilly Isles at Sandown for his next start.
A positive showing in either of those could see him head to the Turners and he looked a novice chaser of some potential earlier in the season when winning at Aintree and when running a good second to Stay Away Fay over three miles at Sandown.
He travelled like a two-and-a-half miler that day so is surely worth a crack at the intermediate trip and it would be great to see him in the Timeform race which has been such a good pointer to the Festival, Stage Star winning the trials day handicap and the Turners last season to underline the point.
If Giovinco flops in his Festival prep he might not turn up in March, but that’s the beauty of NRNB and the 25/1 about him in this race with the concession makes plenty of appeal.
