Impaire Et Passe will be the latest horse bursting with potential to represent Willie Mullins in the Grade 2 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday.

Almost on a yearly basis Mullins nominates a novice from his top rank for Sunday's feature race at the County Kildare venue and has won it previously with Mikael D’Haguenet, Vautour, Douvan, Min and - last year - Dysart Dynamo. Impaire Et Passe’s Irish debut was extremely impressive when he recorded an 18-length success in a maiden hurdle at Naas last month (replay below) and Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, Willie, gave a positive update ahead of the weekend.

"I think Impaire Et Passe is the obvious candidate for the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle," Mullins said of the Simon Munir & Isaac Souede-owned five-year-old. "He is a big scopey horse who won well at Naas the last day. He had been working well at home going to Naas but certainly nothing like what he showed that day and that surpassed our expectations." The Mullins/Munir/Souede axis have also included Tax For Max in Sunday’s Grade 2 contest but Impaire Et Passe is the stable preference following Tuesday's entry stage. "Some horses thrive after winning a race and you can see them grow in confidence and Impaire Et Passe has come out of the race really well and I’d like to think he will progress from it. "We’d like to think that he will be at the top end of his division,” Mullins added.

Opposition to Impaire Et Passe could come from course and distance winner The Model Kingdom. The Noel Meade-trained filly was a Grade 3 winner at the Punchestown Festival last season when landing the Weatherbys GSB EBF Mares Bumper and returned to the track in November to score over hurdles. The Model Kingdom’s fondness of Punchestown may give Meade a strong chance of winning the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle for the first time since Orbit O'Gold sprang a shock at odds of 50/1 in 2007. Meade's fellow County Meath native, Gordon Elliott, has enjoyed more recent success with Felix Desjy and Andy Dufresne giving him back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020. Elliott’s potential representatives this year are Tramore winner Cardamon Hill, Imagine, who also won a bumper at Punchestown last year and the somewhat aptly named Shecouldbeanything who has won her three outings so far. The potential line-up for the SkyBet Novice Hurdle is completed by the Tom Mullins-duo of C’est Rien and Hey Johnny.