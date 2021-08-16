Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Who will the Kempton crowd be cheering home on Boxing Day?
Crowds at Kempton

Sky Bet market movers for Chepstow and Kempton

By Sporting Life
11:02 · MON December 27, 2021

Sky Bet

Kempton

12:45 – Rewired 7/1 from 10/1

13:20 – Solo 9/2 from 11/2

13:55 – Bourbon Beauty 7/1 from 10/1

15:10 – Fortescue 4/1 from 7/1

15:40 – Stream Of Stars 5/1 from 9/1

Chepstow

13:40 - Forever Blessed 9/4 from 11/4

14:50 - Achille 14/1 from 18/1 and Iwilldoit 6/1 from 8/1

Price Boost – Current Price

13:55 – Empressive Lady 10/3 from 3/1 & Coded Message 7/2 from 10/3

14:30 – Shishkin to win by 10 lengths or more 3/1 from 5/2

Offers

12.45 Kempton Paying 4 Places Instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more

15.10 Kempton Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more

15.40 Kempton Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 12 runners or more

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING