15:40 – Stream Of Stars 5/1 from 9/1

14:50 - Achille 14/1 from 18/1 and Iwilldoit 6/1 from 8/1

Price Boost – Current Price

13:55 – Empressive Lady 10/3 from 3/1 & Coded Message 7/2 from 10/3

14:30 – Shishkin to win by 10 lengths or more 3/1 from 5/2

Offers

12.45 Kempton Paying 4 Places Instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more

15.10 Kempton Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more

15.40 Kempton Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 12 runners or more