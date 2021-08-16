Kempton
12:45 – Rewired 7/1 from 10/1
13:20 – Solo 9/2 from 11/2
13:55 – Bourbon Beauty 7/1 from 10/1
15:10 – Fortescue 4/1 from 7/1
15:40 – Stream Of Stars 5/1 from 9/1
Chepstow
13:40 - Forever Blessed 9/4 from 11/4
14:50 - Achille 14/1 from 18/1 and Iwilldoit 6/1 from 8/1
Price Boost – Current Price
13:55 – Empressive Lady 10/3 from 3/1 & Coded Message 7/2 from 10/3
14:30 – Shishkin to win by 10 lengths or more 3/1 from 5/2
Offers
12.45 Kempton Paying 4 Places Instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more
15.10 Kempton Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more
15.40 Kempton Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 12 runners or more
