Sky Bet Lowther Stakes report and replay: Relief Rally too good for rivals

Haggas said: “You don’t get much time in a six-furlong race to worry, but I was thinking ‘crikey, she’s got a bit to do here’ – I was really impressed with the way she picked up.

Ridden patiently on her first try at six furlongs, the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned bay began to make headway in the final furlong and pulled away as the line approached to prevail ahead of Aidan O’Brien’s Cherry Blossom.

William Haggas’ filly was a three-time winner coming into the Group Two contest and started as the 2/1 favourite under Tom Marquand after victory in the Super Sprint at Newbury.

“I think she’s a pure two-year-old, I’ve had a few fillies, one called Besharah won this race, and she didn’t go on. I think it’s really hard, especially when they are small, we don’t want to get wrapped up in them being a fantastic three-year-old, this may well be her year in which case we want to capitalise.

“She’s pretty good and she’s good in her head, although she dances a bit in the paddock. She’s easy to train. I haven’t had chance to talk to Tom, as this is Simon (Munir’s) day, it’s his first ever trip to York.”

Haggas added on plans: “Whether we have one before her last run, I don’t know. If we do it will be the Flying Childers with a Group Two penalty, that’s 50-50, then it will be the Cheveley Park or the Prix de l’Abbaye.”

Marquand said: “We hoped stepping up to six would work in her favour and I was looking forward to it as just over five she’d hit a little flat spot before finishing really strongly.

“Over six that just didn’t happen today. She had plenty to pass a furlong out, but they were all within a length. To be honest she never had me worried and she hit the line hard. William has done a remarkable job to get her to win the pot she did after Royal Ascot (runner-up in the Queen Mary Stakes) and coming here now.

“I hope it’s the Cheveley Park selfishly as if she goes for the Abbaye I won’t be able to ride her (due to her low weight as a two-year-old), but William will make the right decision.”

Of Cherry Blossom, O’Brien said: “She ran a very good race. She’s still a little bit green and babyish, but we’re very happy.”