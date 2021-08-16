Sporting Life
Queen's Vase winner Kemari
Queen's Vase winner Kemari

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes preview: Godolphin run two

By Sporting Life
12:19 · MON August 16, 2021

Godolphin have two shots at success in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York on Wednesday with both Kemari and Yibir declared for trainer Charlie Appleby.

The former brings with him a record of three runs and two victories, the most recent and prestigious of which was in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot in June.

Yibir was well beaten in Goodwood’s Gordon Stakes last time out, but prior to that was a Group Three winner at Newmarket when taking the Bahrain Trophy in early July and was only a neck behind illustrious stablemate Adayar in the Classic Trial at Sandown.

One-time Derby favourite High Definition heads a trio of Ballydoyle entrants as he looks to realise some of his early potential, with Gordon Stakes runner-up Sir Lucan and Grand Prix de Paris fourth The Mediterranean also representing Aidan O’Brien.

Alan King stable tour: Ebor Festival

Ralph Beckett’s Scope, Roger Varian’s Third Realm and the Andrew Balding-trained Youth Spirit complete the field of eight.

Dubawi Legend leads a select field for the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

The Hugo Palmer-trained colt will put his unbeaten record on the line having won his maiden by five lengths at Doncaster in July.

Richard Hannon’s Ehraz is also due to line up off the back of an impressive win as he was last seen taking the Crocker Bulteel Maiden Stakes at Ascot by four and a quarter lengths.

Balding calls upon Imperial Fighter, who has one run and one victory to his name, with Appleby and Godolphin represented by Noble Truth and Mark Johnston’s Royal Patronage rounding up the field.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

