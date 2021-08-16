Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes preview: Godolphin run two

The former brings with him a record of three runs and two victories, the most recent and prestigious of which was in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot in June.

Yibir was well beaten in Goodwood’s Gordon Stakes last time out, but prior to that was a Group Three winner at Newmarket when taking the Bahrain Trophy in early July and was only a neck behind illustrious stablemate Adayar in the Classic Trial at Sandown.

One-time Derby favourite High Definition heads a trio of Ballydoyle entrants as he looks to realise some of his early potential, with Gordon Stakes runner-up Sir Lucan and Grand Prix de Paris fourth The Mediterranean also representing Aidan O’Brien.