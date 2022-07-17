Team Tim Easterby stormed out of the blocks to take early control of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge.
A host the leading northern stables are joined by Ed Chamberlin, Oli Bell, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life team to place a £50 charity bet for each day of the Festival.
All money raised goes to the New Beginnings Racehorse Rehoming Charity and the Easterby team made £410 on day one by having £25 each-way on their 12/1 winner Motarajel.
They were also responsible for Gibside, a 5/2 winner, who was selected by Team Sporting Life and Karl Burke – raising £175 each.
ITV duo Oli Bell and Ed Chamberlin belied their status as rank outsiders to make uncharacteristically fast starts, finding a winner apiece with Pespi Cat (11/4) and Wait To Excel (6/4) respectively.
Team John Quinn - Optician (2:05)
Team Mark & Charlie Johnston - Dubai mile (2:05)
Team Tim Easterby - Ribkana each-way (2:40)
Team Kevin Ryan - On The River (3:15)
Team Karl Burke - Encouragable (3:50)
Team Sporting Life - Clotherholme (4:25)
Oli Bell - Bearwith (4:25)
Ed Chamberlin - Premiership (4:25)
Team David O'Meara - Glory and Honour (5:25)
Alex Hammond - Glory and Honour (5:25)
Michael Shinners - Glory and Honour (5:25)
Team Richard Fahey - Red Force One (5:25)
Team Sporting Life - £50 win Gibside (5/2)
Team Karl Burke - £50 win Gibside (5/2)
Team Tim Easterby - £25 each-way Motarakel (12/1)
Ed Chamberlin- £50 Wait To Excel (6//4)
Oli Bell - £50 Pepsi Cat (11/4)
Alex Hammond - £25 each-way Bollin Joan (Third at 6/1)