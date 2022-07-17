A host the leading northern stables are joined by Ed Chamberlin, Oli Bell, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life team to place a £50 charity bet for each day of the Festival.

All money raised goes to the New Beginnings Racehorse Rehoming Charity and the Easterby team made £410 on day one by having £25 each-way on their 12/1 winner Motarajel.

They were also responsible for Gibside, a 5/2 winner, who was selected by Team Sporting Life and Karl Burke – raising £175 each.

ITV duo Oli Bell and Ed Chamberlin belied their status as rank outsiders to make uncharacteristically fast starts, finding a winner apiece with Pespi Cat (11/4) and Wait To Excel (6/4) respectively.