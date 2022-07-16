Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Tim Easterby
Trainer Tim Easterby

Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge: Day one results

By Sporting Life
18:03 · SAT July 16, 2022

Team Tim Easterby stormed out of the blocks to take early control of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge.

A host the leading northern stables are joined by Ed Chamberlin, Oli Bell, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life team to place a £50 charity bet for each day of the Festival.

All money raised goes to the New Beginnings Racehorse Rehoming Charity and the Easterby team made £410 on day one by having £25 each-way on their 12/1 winner Motarajel.

They were also responsible for Gibside, a 5/2 winner, who was selected by Team Sporting Life and Karl Burke – raising £175 each.

ITV duo Oli Bell and Ed Chamberlin belied their status as rank outsiders to make uncharacteristically fast starts, finding a winner apiece with Pespi Cat (11/4) and Wait To Excel (6/4) respectively.

Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge standings
Go Racing In Yorkshire Tipping Challenge standings

Redcar Sunday selections:

Will appear here...

Ripon Saturday winners:

Team Sporting Life - £50 win Gibside (5/2)

Team Karl Burke - £50 win Gibside (5/2)

Team Tim Easterby - £25 each-way Motarakel (12/1)

Ed Chamberlin- £50 Wait To Excel (6//4)

Oli Bell - £50 Pepsi Cat (11/4)

Alex Hammond - £25 each-way Bollin Joan (Third at 6/1)

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING