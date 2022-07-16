Sporting Life
Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge: Day one bets

By Sporting Life
10:36 · SAT July 16, 2022

The bets are in for round one of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge.

A host the leading northern stables are joined by Ed Chamberlin, Oli Bell, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life team to place a £50 charity bet for each day of the Festival.

All money raised goes to the New Beginnings Racehorse Rehoming Charity.

Ripon Saturday selections:

Team Mark Johnston: £50 win Approachability 3.28

Michael Shinners - £50 Appier 4.35

Team David O'Meara - £25 each-way Head Chef 4.01

Team Richard Fahey - £50 win Harry Brown 2.26

Team Sporting Life - £50 win Gibside 4.35

Team Karl Burke - £50 win Gibside 4.35

Team Tim Easterby - £25 each-way Motarakel 4.01

Ed Chamberlin- £50 Wait To Excel 2.58

Oli Bell - £50 Pepsi Cat 5.11

Team Kevin Ryan - £25 each-way Golden Sands 4.01

Alex Hammond - £25 each-way Bollin Joan 3.28

Team John Quinn - £50 win Bollin Joan 3.28

