The bets are in for round one of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge.
A host the leading northern stables are joined by Ed Chamberlin, Oli Bell, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life team to place a £50 charity bet for each day of the Festival.
All money raised goes to the New Beginnings Racehorse Rehoming Charity.
Team Mark Johnston: £50 win Approachability 3.28
Michael Shinners - £50 Appier 4.35
Team David O'Meara - £25 each-way Head Chef 4.01
Team Richard Fahey - £50 win Harry Brown 2.26
Team Sporting Life - £50 win Gibside 4.35
Team Karl Burke - £50 win Gibside 4.35
Team Tim Easterby - £25 each-way Motarakel 4.01
Ed Chamberlin- £50 Wait To Excel 2.58
Oli Bell - £50 Pepsi Cat 5.11
Team Kevin Ryan - £25 each-way Golden Sands 4.01
Alex Hammond - £25 each-way Bollin Joan 3.28
Team John Quinn - £50 win Bollin Joan 3.28