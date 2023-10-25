Sky Bet extend sponsorship of Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

The association first began in 2014, a stellar renewal in which Vautour was an impressive winner, and over the last decade the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival has been won by the likes of Douvan, Altior, Shishkin, Constitution Hill and Marine Nationale last season.

The new deal will extend the partnership through to 2026 and Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: “It’s great, after 10 fantastic years of the sponsorship, to be able to extend it for three more.

“It's a race that has thrown up some wonderful names and memories over the previous decade and I’m sure the 2024 renewal will continue that trend.