Sky Bet extend sponsorship of Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

Sky Bet have extended their sponsorship of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham for a further three years.
The association first began in 2014, a stellar renewal in which Vautour was an impressive winner, and over the last decade the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival has been won by the likes of Douvan, Altior, Shishkin, Constitution Hill and Marine Nationale last season.
The new deal will extend the partnership through to 2026 and Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: “It’s great, after 10 fantastic years of the sponsorship, to be able to extend it for three more.
“It's a race that has thrown up some wonderful names and memories over the previous decade and I’m sure the 2024 renewal will continue that trend.
"The Sky Bet Supreme is the opening race of the Festival and the roar from the crowd as the tapes fly up never fails to amaze me. We’re proud of the sponsorship and of the race itself."
The road to this season’s renewal begins on Friday with the Sky Bet Novices’ Hurdle (Registered as the Sharp Novices' Hurdle) at Cheltenham.
Olly Murphy runs his impressive Bangor winner Act Of Authority, while Dan Skelton’s Williethebuilder and the Fergal O’Brien-trained Kamsinas are just two more of the exciting prospects in opposition.
