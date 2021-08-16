Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sonnyboyliston lands the Sky Bet Ebor
Sonnyboyliston lands the Sky Bet Ebor

Sky Bet Ebor winner Sonnyboyliston's target up in the air

By Sporting Life
17:47 · TUE August 24, 2021

Sky Bet Ebor winner Sonnyboyliston has come out of his York exertions well, but where he runs next is still to be decided.

The plan had been to take him to Australia for the Melbourne Cup, but trainer Johnny Murtagh mooted a possible tilt at the Irish St Leger on September 12 in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s race.

“He’s in good shape. He came out of it well,” said Murtagh, who was winning the Ebor for a second time after Mutual Regard in 2014.

“I spoke to the owners the other day. They’re getting together, and they’re going to make a plan of attack.

“But he’s got home in one piece. He’s good – he’s a little bit tired, as you would imagine.

“But I put him out in the paddock this morning, (and) he seems pretty happy with himself.

“We’re just waiting with the boys to see what they think. I told them what I thought.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING