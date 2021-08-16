Sky Bet Ebor: Runner-up Quickthorn may head to France

“He’s well, he moved well this morning which is encouraging as he obviously put a lot into it,” said Morrison. “Maybe with a bit more experience – who knows, it was only his eighth race and he’d never been in one like that before.

He was eventually beaten just a head, but Morrison cites a lack of suitable options for the rest of the season.

The Royal Ascot winner hit the front a long way from home, only to be headed in the closing stages by eventual winner Sonnyboyliston before battling back near the line.

“As he gets bigger and stronger, which he should do as he’s got a big frame to fill, he will improve enough next year to compete in all the decent races over a mile and six (furlongs) and two miles.

“The handicapper can’t hammer him, otherwise they’d have to put the winner up to a Group One-type mark. The winner ran in the same race as us at York before the Ebor and he got dropped 1lb for a below-par run but we didn’t. That’s life.

“At the beginning of the week we didn’t think we’d get in the race or get our ground and then during the race I thought he’d get swallowed up but he didn’t, he galloped on. I’m going to have to think what to do next as handicaps are probably out. While I wouldn’t say I’d fancy his chances, if the entries for Champions Day hadn’t closed so early I’d have put him in that.

“We might have a look at options in France. Two miles might be too far for him, but I’m trying to think what else to do. Either way he’s an exciting horse for the future.”