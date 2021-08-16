Sky Bet Ebor report | Sonnyboyliston lands Sky Bet Ebor thriller at York

The son of Power came from off the pace on his first handicap start of the season to deny Hughie Morrison's charge who put up a gallant effort in defeat.

Indeed, as Sonnyboyliston drifted towards the centre of the track in the closing stages he opened the door for Quickthorn who lunged at the line under Jason Hart.

However, Sonnyboyliston had just done enough to win the £300,000 first prize, with Murtagh winning the race for a second time as a trainer following Mutual Regard's win in 2014.

“To have a winner at Ascot, to have a winner at Goodwood and to come here and win the Ebor again, it’s all the hard work that everyone does,” said Murtagh.

“It’s knowing the kind of horse it takes to win these races – when I’m doing the entries now I’m going back to my experience as a jockey.

“The last time he ran here he ran very well. That was a good race, although they went a bit slow and he got a bit outpaced, but I loved the way he came home.

“He’s out of a good staying mare, he’s by Power – and fair play to Ben Coen too.”

Sonnyboyliston may have set up an even bigger international target later this year.

Murtagh added: “That (the Melbourne Cup) was the plan – but I’ve got him in the Irish Leger (first), and we’ll have to seriously think about that.”