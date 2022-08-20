David Ord was our man at a sun-drenched York where Frankie Dettori was the toast of the town in the Sky Bet Ebor.

After a wonderful week on the Knavesmire, the UK’s richest handicap, the Sky Bet Ebor, fell to one of the game’s powerhouses. Sporting the white cap as Godolphin second-string, Trawlerman showed tremendous resolution to grab the £500,000 prize on the nod from Alfred Boucher, who was racing for the second time at this year's festival having won the two-mile handicap on Wednesday. That suddenly seems weeks ago. The end of the Gosden-Dettori partnership was. Post-Royal Ascot the senior of the two trainers announced they had agreed to a sabbatical with their long-time stable jockey. It had been one of the most enduring partnerships in the sport but suddenly the wheels came off. Going into Epsom this year Dettori could probably count on the fingers of one hand big-race rides he’d have liked another go at. By the end of Royal Ascot he could have been well on with filling the second. Stradivarius in the Gold Cup seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, although I’d be surprised if there wasn’t at least a smidgen of relief for Dettori when it was confirmed he wouldn’t be on board at Goodwood. Gosden felt his go-to man was short on match practice. “We don’t want to go into details but there were too many other things going on in his life. He knows that, he’s the best and closest of friends, but there were too many holidays,” he said. “I could not get his attention – I could not get him to concentrate, that’s all. In the end we gave him a bit of a public warning – that’s the way it is. He was left on the bench like he would be by a football manager.”

Trawlerman wins the Sky Bet Ebor in the final strides

But slowly the thaw set in. He was back aboard Inspiral for the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket and has been a regular in the Clarehaven hotseat since. And the beauty of a partnership like this one is when it works, they instinctively know what the other is thinking, and trust their judgement implicitly. When Trawlerman landed stall 20 there was a decision to make. Did they drop in and ride for luck as the Get Shirty team, from an even wider draw, did, or fall back on a familiar tactic? It was Option B. The cameramen could barely keep Trawlerman on the screen as he hugged the far rail, racing in splendid isolation, before, just before the turn out of the back straight, he was brought across to head the main pack. Seen it before? You have. And in this race too. “He had him nicely out there but he’s by Golden Horn so we knew the tactic works for the bloodline, after all it’s what we did on him in the Arc! But he rode him beautifully. He did look rather solitary out there I agree but it’s not a bad tactic and you’ll see about eight doing it next year," said Gosden. “We did it in 2015 with the Arc. We did it here with Muntahaa in the 2018 Ebor and Jim Crowley thought I was mad. I said it was a Baldrick plan that can work. When the draw came out Frankie and I just looked at each other and didn’t need to say anything. We knew what we were going to do.” But overcoming the draw wasn’t the primary concern for the team as Trawlerman circled the parade ring beforehand. It was getting him to the stalls with a smile on his face. “They very kindly let us go to the start early,” Gosden said. “If he loses it and gets a temper on he can destroy any starting gate like he did in the Classic Trial at Sandown – he’s quite a challenge. I’ve always liked him and thought he was the type who might have made a Leger horse last year but it didn’t quite come to be, but he’s now won an Ebor so that’s great.” And with that Gosden was left to accept the winning trophy from Conor Grant of the sponsors and Dettori did what he does best – putting a smile on the faces of the Sporting Memories Foundation who received a cheque for £20,000 as the winners of the Ebor Community Sweepstake. Well not quite what he does best. That’s winning the big races with rides that ensure the fine margins go the way of his partner. It’s good to have him back.