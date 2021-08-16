Sky Bet Ebor preview: Live Your Dream favourite as 58 stay in race

Saeed bin Suroor’s charge has won his last two starts, including a valuable prize at Newmarket last time. He’s just preferred at the head of the market to Sonnyboyliston (8/1) who forms part of a strong team from Johnny Murtagh – and Ireland in general.

The trainer could also run Mirann (14/1) with Saldier and MC Muldoon (both Willie Mullins) and Princess Zoe (Tony Mullins) also prominent in the betting.

According to the sponsors, as well as Live Your Dream the home defence is led by last year’s winner Fujaira Prince while William Haggas holds a strong hand through Hamish, Ilaraab and Roberto Escobarr.