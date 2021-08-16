Sporting Life
Live Your Dream gets on top under Oisin Murphy
Live Your Dream gets on top under Oisin Murphy

Sky Bet Ebor preview: Live Your Dream favourite as 58 stay in race

By Sporting Life
14:23 · MON August 16, 2021

Live Your Dream is 7/1 favourite with the sponsors for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor after 58 horses were left in the York showpiece.

Saeed bin Suroor’s charge has won his last two starts, including a valuable prize at Newmarket last time. He’s just preferred at the head of the market to Sonnyboyliston (8/1) who forms part of a strong team from Johnny Murtagh – and Ireland in general.

The trainer could also run Mirann (14/1) with Saldier and MC Muldoon (both Willie Mullins) and Princess Zoe (Tony Mullins) also prominent in the betting.

According to the sponsors, as well as Live Your Dream the home defence is led by last year’s winner Fujaira Prince while William Haggas holds a strong hand through Hamish, Ilaraab and Roberto Escobarr.

Alan King stable tour: Ebor Festival

Away from the Ebor, high-class filly Primo Bacio has been supplemented for the Sky Bet City of York Stakes.

Trained by Ed Walker, the three-year-old was unfortunate not to be closer than she was in the Falmouth Stakes and was last seen finishing seventh behind Mother Earth in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

William Knight’s consistent Sir Busker is among the potential opposition, as is Charlie Appleby’s Glorious Journey and Space Blues, but Haggas has taken out impressive weekend winner Sacred.

