Sky Bet Ebor preview & tips: Who will win Saturday's big race?

Sky Bet Ebor best bet

The forecast rain for York hadn't arrived by 3pm. It meant trainer William Haggas took long-term fancy Hamish out of the Sky Bet Ebor.

But followers of his yard need fear not. He can still land the £500,000 showpiece with ILARAAB.

The selection's six-race winning streak came to an end in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot last time which is forgivable. After all he was in deep against the likes of Wonderful Tonight and Hukum and would have finished closer but for meeting trouble in running.