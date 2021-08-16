Sporting Life
Ilaraab winning at York
Ilaraab winning at York

Sky Bet Ebor preview & tips: Who will win Saturday's big race?

By Sporting Life
15:38 · SAT August 21, 2021

It's one of the big betting heats of the season - so check out our best bet for the Sky Bet Ebor.

Sky Bet Ebor best bet

The forecast rain for York hadn't arrived by 3pm. It meant trainer William Haggas took long-term fancy Hamish out of the Sky Bet Ebor.

But followers of his yard need fear not. He can still land the £500,000 showpiece with ILARAAB.

The selection's six-race winning streak came to an end in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot last time which is forgivable. After all he was in deep against the likes of Wonderful Tonight and Hukum and would have finished closer but for meeting trouble in running.

Sky Bet's latest offer

He's two from two at York including winning a warm handicap here on his return. He's nine pounds higher here but promises to progress again as he steps up to a mile-and-a-six for the first time.

He has that pre-requisite for a modern-day Sky Bet Ebor, tactical speed, and his trainer has already celebrated reaching 100 winners for the season earlier this afternoon.

The biggest party may be about to come though.

