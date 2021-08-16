Sky Bet Ebor latest news: Live Your Dream handed reserve role for York

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor and jockey Pat Cosgrave had faced an anxious wait to see if the four-year-old, who has won three of his four starts this term, would sneak into the field for the 14-furlong handicap.

The Knavesmire feature has a safety limit of 22 and Live Your Dream just failed to scrape into the line up, with Shanroe – who won a qualifying event at the Curragh which guaranteed an Ebor run – the last horse in.

Euchen Glen will shoulder a top weight of 10st 2lb for trainer Jim Goldie after an exceptional campaign that has seen him win at both Group Three and Listed level, as well as a narrow defeat at Glorious Goodwood.

Sonnyboyliston, one of two runners for Johnny Murtagh along with Mirann, the William Haggas-trained pair of Ilaraab and Hamish and last year’s winner Fujaira Prince are all towards the head of the betting and have been declared.

Willie Mullins’ Saldier was another leading fancy but he does not feature in the final field, with the Tony Mullins-trained Princess Zoe a further high-profile absentee after also sidestepping a possible run in Friday’s Lonsdale Cup.