Sky Bet Ebor Festival latest: Review of the action on Wednesday including Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

A review of the action from York's Sky Bet Ebor Festival on Wednesday including the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes.

Eve gets a Run for her money in Acomb Indian Run (17-2) caused something of a surprise to hand trainer Eve Johnson Houghton a big-race strike in the Group 3 Acomb Stakes. Confidently ridden by the in-form Danny Tudhope, the last-time-out Ascot maiden winner, who cost just €6,000 as a foal, was brought with a smooth run towards the middle of track. Leading fully two furlongs out, he ran on nicely and was always holding 11-4 joint-favourite Ballymount Boy, who looked ill at ease on the quick ground.

Indian Run wins under Danny Tudhope

Disappointment of the race was fellow jolly Cogitate, who impressed when winning a Newbury maiden in taking fashion. He helped to force a modest pace under William Buick, but dropped away tamely having been too keen and got warm beforehand. An animated Johnson Houghton said: "I thought he'd run a big race. I didn't know why he was drifting, I was amazed at his price. "He came in late and I was disappointed after his first race, but he's still a very unfurnished horse. I imagine we'll probably for the Dewhurst now."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Symple pleasures for Equilateral team Top-weight Equilateral (12-1) made a successful return to handicaps when coming out best in a blanket finish for the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap. Charlie Hills' charge, who was unbeaten in two previous handicaps in Dubai but hadn't run in one since January 2021, pounced late up the middle of the track to beat Alligator Alley (9-1), JM Jungle (12-1) and Makanah (18-1) in a finish of heads. Copper Knight, seeking a record-extending eighth York win, took the 20-runner field along at a brisk pace and stuck on grimly for fifth in a time which dipped below standard by more than three-quarters of a second.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Winning rider Jamie Spencer said: "I knew Copper Knight would bring us to the furlong pole and I just latched into his slipsteam. He was tenacious when he needed to be. "I don't have too many bullets to fire this week, so it's good to get a winner so early for (owners) Jim and Fitri Hay."