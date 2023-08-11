Sky Bet Ebor Festival: Beckett stars primed

Kinross will be sent in search of repeat glory in the now £500,000 Sky Bet City of York Stakes, which will be the Pattern race highlight of Saturday 26 August. 12 months ago, the evergreen gelding won the seven-furlong Group 2 race by a length and a quarter, from Pogo.

That was the first of four straight top-level successes, culminating in a Group 1 triumph in the QIPCO British Champion Sprint Stakes, last October. This season Kinross finished seventh and third in Group 1 company over six furlongs at Royal Ascot and Newmarket. But, the six-year-old bounced back to winning ways at Glorious Goodwood with a narrow victory in the seven-furlong Group 2 Lennox Stakes.

Beckett, who trains at Kimpton Down Stables, said: “It was great to get his head in front again last week and our intention is to run in the City of York. He’s already shown a liking for the place. He’s very versatile, having won a Champion Sprint and nearly won a Breeders’ Cup Mile as well. He’s not specific but seven furlongs is definitely his optimum.”

Beckett also has Angel Bleu entered in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes but said: “He would only go if it was wet. He’s in good form but he does need slow ground.”