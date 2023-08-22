Sky Bet Ebor Festival: Alex Hammond tips

Our columnist has her best bets for the four days of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival and she's expecting a surprise in the day one highlight.

The Sky Bet Ebor Festival gets underway on Wednesday, and this wonderful week has plenty for us to get stuck in to, so let’s try to find some winners. The day one feature is the Juddmonte International, which is usually one of the most significant races in the flat racing calendar, and whilst it has only attracted a field of four, they are high quality quartet. Desert Crown is the notable absentee as he’s picked up yet another injury. He’s as fragile as a glass vase in my house (I have significant history on that score), and you’d have to question whether we will ever see him on a racecourse again. In his absence the four that go to post are Mostahdaf, Nashwa, Paddington, and The Foxes. Paddington is Sky Bet’s 4/7 favourite thanks to his outstanding record and versatility. He’s on an eight-timer with victories this season including the Irish 2000 Guineas, St. James’s Palace Stakes, the Coral-Eclipse, and most recently the Sussex Stakes. We tend to take the hyperbole around the most recent Aidan O’Brien trained superstar with a pinch of salt having heard it many times before, but he's pretty darn good and deserves to be that price.

Aidan O'Brien: My York Ebor Festival team

He has a little way to go to be classed as a champion but he’s heading in the right direction. Nashwa will attempt to emulate Arabian Queen who is the most recent female to win this Group ne. There have been some wonderful fillies and mares to have won this over the years, including Dahlia (twice), Triptych and In The Groove, so she has big shoes to fill. Perhaps the main danger for the favourite is Mostahdaf who comes here off the back of an unexpected win in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and will have the services of Frankie Dettori in the absence of suspended Jim Crowley. I asked Frankie about this horse when we were both at Windsor last week. I pointed out that Mostahdaf was behaving in a “coltish” fashion in the paddock at Ascot and that I was surprised to see him win because of that behaviour. Frankie then went on to tell me about an incident when he went to sit on the horse at John and Thady Gosden’s yard recently. He was warned to be careful when he was getting on the five-year-old as he could be tricky. Mostahdaf managed to achieve something not too many horses have done in the past by getting rid of Frankie. Apparently once the jockey is on board, he’s an angel, but he obviously has his quirks. He is also blessed with plenty of ability and a reproduction of the Ascot run will see him put it up to Paddington and co. Dante winner The Foxes has done some globetrotting since his fifth placed run in the Derby. He was an unlucky runner-up in the Belmont Derby last time out and a return to this track will do him no harm. On ratings he has a bit to find though. Is there a bet in this race? Well, I’m with Mostahdaf at 9/4, in the hope he can beat Paddington, but it’s hope rather than expectation. Elsewhere on Wednesday I think we can kick off with a winner in the opening Sky Bet and Symphony Group Handicap. Intrinsic Bond is a 17/2 shot with the sponsors in a wide open contest but he’s in red hot form for his new trainer, Michael Wigham. Oisin Murphy gets the call up for the first time after the horse was a good second at the Shergar Cup last time in the hands of Matthew Chadwick. Prior to that he won a hot Ascot handicap over five-furlongs. The five-and-a-half here should be ideal. It’s a seriously tough race but he should run well. Dettori will be hoping for a successful day, he is reunited with Gregory in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes for the first time since they won the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot. He’s vulnerable though with the drop back to a mile and a half, and he also must give weight away to his four rivals thanks to the penalty he carries for his win at Royal Ascot. He’s 5/4 favourite and therefore worth taking on I feel. The horse I’m siding with is Castle Way for Charlie Appleby and William Buick. He’s a 100/30 shot and is progressing up the ranks this season. He’s a half-brother to the brilliant miler Palace Pier but has more stamina than his big brother. At this point he is 10/1 for the Leger, whilst Gregory is 2/1 favourite.

It's always eye-catching when Irish trainer Tony Martin brings one over to the UK and the booking of Ryan Moore for Zanndabad in the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap is another factor that makes this horse attractive. The bookies are taking no chances though and he’s 9/2 favourite with the sponsors in what ought to be an open race. Martin paid 240,000 euros for this horse in November from France and he’s still unexposed in handicaps. He’s also entered in a mile and a half handicap at York on Friday. Can Bluestocking take revenge on Savethelastdance? On to Thursday where the feature race is the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks. Savethelastdance was given an inspired ride by Ryan Moore to beat Bluestocking in the Irish Oaks last time out, but she’ll have to be at her best to beat her again. Savethelastdance was much more streetwise and stamina laden than Bluestocking at the Curragh and there should still be more to come from Ralph Beckett’s filly, who has the assistance of Rossa Ryan in this Group One. I think we can get the day off to a winning start though with Relief Rally in the opening Sky Bet Lowther Stakes. She’s both battle hardened and classy as her commanding win in the Weatherbys Super Sprint last time out highlighted. She was unlucky to be chinned in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot before that, and this should be the next step up the ladder. If she gets this Group Two on her record, I’d expect her trainer William Haggas to find some exciting targets for her before the season is out. This will be her first try over 6-furlongs but that shouldn’t be an issue. On Friday, the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes is the highlight and what a race we have in prospect here. Highfield Princess is 11/8 favourite after romping home in the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time out and is worthy market leader to defend her crown. Bradsell must give her 1lb in weight despite being a three-year-old, because she gets the female allowance. She was giving him 3lbs when losing out in the King’s Stand and the swing in weights may see the result reversed. Bradsell is an improving horse over five furlongs though and he’s a threat to Yorkshire’s favourite female. Andrea Atzeni is enjoying a resurgence in his career having announced recently that he is taking up a position in Hong Kong and he has picked up the ride on two-year-old Big Evs. He replaces Jason Hart who rode this horse to win the Windsor Castle and Molecomb Stakes, but understandably is sticking with Highfield Princess and couldn’t do the weight on this horse even if that were on his mind. You need a lightning two-year-old to win this Group One, and The Platinum Queen went close last year. Lyric Fantasy and Kingsgate Native are the only juveniles to achieve the feat in the last 30 odd years though. It seems pointless trying to avoid the obvious here. Highfield Princess struts her stuff again, doesn’t she?