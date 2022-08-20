Frankie Dettori opened his account at this year's Sky Bet Ebor Festival as Kinross landed the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.
Under a patient ride, Ralph Beckett's charge made his challenge close to the stands' rail and went to the front inside the final furlong.
From there he was in no danger, hitting the line a length-and-a-quarter clear of Pogo with Sandrine back in third.
The winning trainer said: "I thought he was unlucky in the Lennox at Goodwood and we thought this race would really set up well for him and so it proved.
"As he's got older he's got hardier, he was quite fragile as a young horse and didn't really come to maturity until he was gelded and everything started to work out from there. He's definitely not ground dependent now and that's great.
"I always felt he was going to win from halfway today. I'm delighted for owner Marc Chan, he's a great fun horse to have.
"He might to to the Park Stakes, I'd drop him back to six for the Haydock Sprint Cup if it came up soft but he'll definitely go for the Foret all being well."
