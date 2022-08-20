Frankie Dettori opened his account at this year's Sky Bet Ebor Festival as Kinross landed the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.

Under a patient ride, Ralph Beckett's charge made his challenge close to the stands' rail and went to the front inside the final furlong. From there he was in no danger, hitting the line a length-and-a-quarter clear of Pogo with Sandrine back in third. The winning trainer said: "I thought he was unlucky in the Lennox at Goodwood and we thought this race would really set up well for him and so it proved.

