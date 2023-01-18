Our expert has a 33/1 shot to consider for the hugely valuable and competitive Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster next weekend.

Antepost Value Bet tips: National Hunt season 2022/23 1pt e.w. Doyen Breed in Sky Bet Chase at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sandy Thomson is a trainer who continues to punch well above his weight and his horses have been in flying form again so far this month, the January figures currently standing at five winners from just 12 runners. Four more have finished inside the first four and it was a similar story during November (9-24 at 38%) and December (7-23 at 30%) too, so the current hit-rate could hardly be classed as a flash in the pan. I’m always interested to see what he’s got lined up for the biggest staying handicap chases – something of a speciality for the trainer situated 15 minutes north of Kelso, just over the England-Scotland border – and it could be telling that DOYEN BREED looks the intended runner in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster a week on Saturday.

He’s Thomson’s only entry and the eight-year-old appears to be lurking on quite a dangerous mark, having had a spin around Town Moor in a handicap hurdle on his first run back following wind surgery sometime during the summer. Click here to back Doyen Breed for the Sky Bet Chase That comeback run over the smaller obstacles didn’t yield a huge amount but it was 30 days prior to the Sky Bet Chase and looks to have been used as a prep run. Different circumstances, admittedly, but Doyen Breed’s first run last term was a handicap hurdle outing before he won first time out switched to fences at Hexham in November 2021, beating the then-143 rated Emiton by a head off level weights (front two 14 lengths clear of 147-rated J’Ai Froid). That success didn’t seem to come as much of a shock to those closest to the yard as he was sent off a well-backed 13/8 shot in spite of facing some classy opponents, but the chasing debut win saw his official mark immediately increase from 130 to 143. Things predictably got tougher from that point but he didn’t perform badly at all, three times filling the runner-up spot including behind Threeunderthrufive in the G2 Hampton Novices’ Chase at Warwick 12 months ago. He signed off with a low-key effort at Ayr, falling two-out when seemingly well held in the novices’ handicap won in good style by Dusart. Nicky Henderson’s Dusart was giving Doyen Breed 6lb that day but he’d be 15lb worse off if the pair meet at Doncaster and Thomson’s horse is clearly entitled to put up much more of a fight on such terms. He’s also 25/1 (Sky Bet and Betfred, already paying five places) and 33/1 (Unibet and bet365, four places), compared to 10/1 Dusart so it’s a no-contest from a value perspective and it’s hoped there’s still a fair bit of rain around over the next week or so as the selection seems happiest when the emphasis is on stamina.