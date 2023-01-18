Our expert has a 33/1 shot to consider for the hugely valuable and competitive Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster next weekend.
1pt e.w. Doyen Breed in Sky Bet Chase at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
Sandy Thomson is a trainer who continues to punch well above his weight and his horses have been in flying form again so far this month, the January figures currently standing at five winners from just 12 runners.
Four more have finished inside the first four and it was a similar story during November (9-24 at 38%) and December (7-23 at 30%) too, so the current hit-rate could hardly be classed as a flash in the pan.
I’m always interested to see what he’s got lined up for the biggest staying handicap chases – something of a speciality for the trainer situated 15 minutes north of Kelso, just over the England-Scotland border – and it could be telling that DOYEN BREED looks the intended runner in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster a week on Saturday.
He’s Thomson’s only entry and the eight-year-old appears to be lurking on quite a dangerous mark, having had a spin around Town Moor in a handicap hurdle on his first run back following wind surgery sometime during the summer.
That comeback run over the smaller obstacles didn’t yield a huge amount but it was 30 days prior to the Sky Bet Chase and looks to have been used as a prep run. Different circumstances, admittedly, but Doyen Breed’s first run last term was a handicap hurdle outing before he won first time out switched to fences at Hexham in November 2021, beating the then-143 rated Emiton by a head off level weights (front two 14 lengths clear of 147-rated J’Ai Froid).
That success didn’t seem to come as much of a shock to those closest to the yard as he was sent off a well-backed 13/8 shot in spite of facing some classy opponents, but the chasing debut win saw his official mark immediately increase from 130 to 143.
Things predictably got tougher from that point but he didn’t perform badly at all, three times filling the runner-up spot including behind Threeunderthrufive in the G2 Hampton Novices’ Chase at Warwick 12 months ago.
He signed off with a low-key effort at Ayr, falling two-out when seemingly well held in the novices’ handicap won in good style by Dusart.
Nicky Henderson’s Dusart was giving Doyen Breed 6lb that day but he’d be 15lb worse off if the pair meet at Doncaster and Thomson’s horse is clearly entitled to put up much more of a fight on such terms.
He’s also 25/1 (Sky Bet and Betfred, already paying five places) and 33/1 (Unibet and bet365, four places), compared to 10/1 Dusart so it’s a no-contest from a value perspective and it’s hoped there’s still a fair bit of rain around over the next week or so as the selection seems happiest when the emphasis is on stamina.
Elsewhere in the potential line-up, it looks highly unlikely Saturday's Classic Chase second Mr Incredible will be running here and it’s tempting to look right down near the bottom of the weights for another wager.
However, the likes of Shanty Alley (129) and Cooper’s Cross (128) run the risk of not making the cut, especially if this weekend’s meetings at Haydock and Lingfield fall by the wayside as plenty above that pair are engaged to run at those weather-threatened tracks too.
Dusart’s stablemate Mister Coffey is definitely one to consider closely after an eyecatching comeback run at Chepstow over Christmas, though whether he’s got much in hand from his current mark (140) is another matter and it seems connections are keen to get him to Cheltenham for a crack at the National Hunt Chase as his number one priority this time around anyway.
Posted at 1600 GMT on 18/01/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.