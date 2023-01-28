Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster.

Tea For Free will look to continue a superb run of form when he lines up in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster on Saturday. The eight-year-old has gone from strength to strength this season, winning four consecutive handicap chases and seeing his mark rise from 105 to a current figure of 138. That mark leaves him to carry 11st 2lb on Town Moor, but conditional rider Lilly Pinchin will claim 3lb as Tea For Free bids to make it five on the spin for trainer Charlie Longsdon. “He’s well and in good form, we’re looking forward to seeing him go,” said Longsdon. “It’s a step up in class but we’ll see what happens. He’s progressed, he’s massively progressed and he’s gone up nearly 30lb in the handicap but it’s a big step forward, so we’ll see.

Sky Bet Chase preview

“He’s proven at the trip, if he can cope with a quicker pace and a step up in class then that’s great, but if not we’ll just think again. Lilly is taking weight off and we couldn’t be happier, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.” Top weight is Jamie Snowden’s Ga Law, winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup and stepping up in trip for the first time. “He’s only a young horse with very few miles on the clock and you’d like to think there’s a degree of improvement in him, and hopefully part of that improvement comes from going up in trip as well,” said Snowden. “He’s in the Ryanair this year and we’ll certainly think along those lines depending on how he gets on.” Kerry Lee’s Demachine will line up under Caoilin Quinn for his first run since finishing mid-division in a Cheltenham handicap chase on New Year’s Day. Prior to that the nine-year-old was second on better ground in the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase at Newbury in November. “He’s in good form, he was due to run at Ascot last weekend but obviously that didn’t happen,” said Lee.“I’m not entirely sure he was suited to the track at Cheltenham, so we’re trying a flat track. “I think he’ll like the better ground, it was May when he last won and the ground was good officially, it was that time of year when the ground is a bit drier than winter good.”