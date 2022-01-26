No more so than 12 months ago, when the north sent the southern raiders back down the A1 after a memorable success for the Nicky Richards-trained, former Scottish Grand National winner, Takingrisks rolled back the years at the age of 12 to beat rising star Aye Right.

His price of 40/1 left the sponsors smiling but also jockey Sean Quinlan, who dropped a rein on the run-in.

Takingrisks became the oldest winner of the race, a year after OK Corral had humped 11st to victory – the highest successful weight since the 1980s.

Remember the jockey on board for trainer Nicky Henderson that day?

Step forward legendary Irish amateur Derek O’Connor, who had phoned Seven Barrows to ask for the ride earlier that week in the hope he would then be allowed to keep it for the Cheltenham Festival.

In recent years, trainer Alan King sent out Ziga Boy to win the race in back-to-back years, the second time ridden by a young Tom Bellamy, who followed up in 2019 on Go Conquer for the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard, making him the only jockey currently riding to have landed the Town Moor showpiece twice.

There’s also a great line of trivia for those who like these things in the history of the race.

Which Derby-winning trainer has saddled the victor of the race this century?

The answer - Ian Balding, who teamed up with jockey Barry Fenton to land the 2002 race with Moor Lane.

Saturday will see another great headline written in the history of a race that goes back more than 60 years, and that includes four consecutive abandonments in the 1980s. If only we knew what.