Roksana receives a well-earned kiss after her Cheltenham Festival success
Roksana receives a well-earned kiss after her Cheltenham Festival success

Skeltons forced to retire Roksana following suspensory injury

By Sporting Life
13:40 · MON October 04, 2021

Dan Skelton has revealed star mare Roskana has been retired after suffering an injury.

The eight-year-old won the 2019 Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham and picked up Grade Two prizes at Wetherby and Ascot last season.

She ran well at the spring Festivals too, finishing third behind Black Tears and Concertista back at Prestbury Park and chasing home Thyme Hill in the Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle at Aintree.

Connections said on Monday she has suffered a tendon problem and she'll now head to the paddocks for an eagerly-anticipated broodmare career.

