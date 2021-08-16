The eight-year-old won the 2019 Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham and picked up Grade Two prizes at Wetherby and Ascot last season.

She ran well at the spring Festivals too, finishing third behind Black Tears and Concertista back at Prestbury Park and chasing home Thyme Hill in the Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle at Aintree.

Connections said on Monday she has suffered a tendon problem and she'll now head to the paddocks for an eagerly-anticipated broodmare career.