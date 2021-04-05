Jockeys' Championship: Harry Skelton 8/15 after closing gap

He narrowed it to two by partnering Aheafullofdreams to victory in the An Evening With Paul Merson 9th September Novices' Handicap Chase at Plumpton.

In contrast, Hughes drew a blank from three rides at Chepstow and was pushed out to 11/8 from evens by the same firm.

Skelton heads to Exeter for five rides on Tuesday, three of which are well fancied, while Hughes serves a one-day suspension.