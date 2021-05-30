Sunday Longchamp preview & tips | Skalleti the star attraction

Our man in France Jason Kiely marks your card for today's action at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.

With highs of over 25 degrees in and around Paris this weekend, the official going description of ‘very soft’ for this afternoon's card at ParisLongchamp could be subject to extreme change. The Group One Prix d’Ispahan, disputed over the atypical distance of 1850m, is the feature of the nine-race programme and has attracted a field of seven. Our man in France, Jason Kiely, runs us through the field for the big one and also points out some horses to keep an eye on across the afternoon.

Super Skaletti searches Group One success He has amassed over €509,000 in his 19 careers starts and has been first past the post in thirteen of them, but trainer Jerome Renyier has one stone left for his stable star SKALLETI to turn over – to win a Group One. The globe-travelling six-year-old has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons and could finally clinch a maiden Group One victory in this afternoon's Prix d’Ispahan. For his most recent success, Skalleti was partnered by the evergreen Gerald Mosse for the first time, in which the duo got the better of Mare Australais (who franked the form by winning the Group One Prix Ganay on his next start) by just over a length. Skaletti has shown great aptitude around the course at ParisLongchamp and with the likely strong pace, he will be well poised to strike a first Group One success this afternoon. The main dangers to Skaletti should be Champions Day scorer The Revenant, trained by Francis Henri Graffard and Victor Ludorum, trained by last year’s winning trainer Andre Fabre. The Revenant looked untouchable throughout last season and would be highly dangerous were he to reproduce that form, but the six-year-old son of Dubawi has struggled to fire at 100% this season and the drying ground will certainly not help his chances. Dual Group One scorer Victor Ludorum has failed to convince at distances above a mile, although he has produced some of his career best efforts at this track and the son of Shamardal may still be developing his stamina capacities – the dark horse of the race.

Duhail looks league apart Another who is getting better with age is the Andre Fabre-trained DUHAIL, who bids for a second Group Two success in as many runs and lines-up as warm favourite for this afternoon's Prix Du Palais Royal. The five-year-old has proven extremely effective over today’s trip of 1,400m and ground conditions present no foreseeable issues to the talented son of Lope De Vega. Under regular partner Vincent Cheminaud, Duhail enjoys being ridden close to the pace and showed an electric turn of foot last time out when sealing victory ahead of Group One performers Victor Ludorum and The Revenant. Andre Fabre’s charge has been twice successful over today’s course and trip and although this remains a Group Two contest, it is certainly less competitive that the race he won four weeks ago. The main dangers to Duhail could come from Speak Of The Devil, who returns to action after a layoff, of the progressive Go Athletico.

Dark horses to follow Today's action-packed card kicks off with a 1,300m two-year-old maiden, which could go the way of the Fabrice Chappet-trained FUGACE. A daughter of Siyouni, Fugace was heavily punted in the French betting pools on her debut, but was awkward leaving the stalls and was always on the back foot before staying on to claim third at the finish. The well-bred filly should have learned from that run and considering there was so much market confidence behind her for her debut, she should take all the beating this afternoon. The step up in trip is a definite positive and a draw in stall five shouldn’t pose any issues. In the long distance handicap, the Prix du Mail, trainer Francis Henri Graffard looks to have all bases covered with DESTINADO. Owned and bred by Juddmonte Farms, Destinado looked every inch in need of today’s distance when just failing over 2,400m at Lyon Parlly recently. Although the colt is drawn widest of the 15 runners, it is very likely that there will be a strong pace and he should have no problem slotting in. Off a low mark of 33 (72 in UK) he looks potentially very well handicapped and comes from a staying family, he could be one to rack up a sequence and certainly takes the eye this afternoon.