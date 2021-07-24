Skalleti goes for Group One gold in Munich feature

Trainer Jerome Reynier reports the six-year-old grey, winner of the Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp last time, to be in such fine shape at home that it was decided to head to Germany on Sunday and then maybe for the Grand Prix de Deauville on August 29, if all is well.

Skalleti’s main objective remains the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, in which he was runner-up behind Addeybb last autumn.

“He’s good – we’re very happy with him,” said Reynier.

“He had a break after his last win, and we wanted to take our time. We wanted to see how he was in early July, and we are happy with him physically and mentally, so we thought this was a good opportunity to try to win another Group One with him.

“It’s a mile and a quarter on good to soft ground, depending on the weather forecast. With six runners, he will be waiting at the back and hopefully be doing the same as at Longchamp last time out.

“We are definitely not going there for the money. It’s only 60,000 euros for the winner.

“It was either this race or the Prix Gontaut-Biron – the Group Three in Deauville. He won that race last year with a three kilogramme advantage over (Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner) Sottsass.

“This year he would be the one to carry the penalty, so it is better to keep him to level weights in Group One company in Germany.

“Maybe then we will go for the Grand Prix de Deauville if he is in good shape, and if the ground is soft enough. The plan is to bring him to Ascot in top shape for the Champion Stakes.”

The two three-year-olds in the six-runner line-up are German Derby fourth Lord Charming, trained by Peter Schiergen, and Jean-Pierre Carvalho’s Mythico, winner of the German 2000 Guineas. Three four-year-olds – Grocer Jack, No Limit Credit and Tabera – complete the field.