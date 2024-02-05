Six winners who improved their ratings at the Dublin Racing Festival

Timeform highlight six winners at the Dublin Racing Festival who improved their Timeform ratings at Leopardstown.

DANCING CITY (142p from 125p)

Dancing City was the longest-priced among four saddled by Willie Mullins in just an average renewal of the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle, a race that hasn't proved to be a significant trial for the novice events at the Cheltenham Festival since it was elevated to Grade 1 status, but he produced a determined effort under Danny Mullins to see off stable-companion Predators Gate who was sent off the even-money favourite. The winner of a maiden at Navan on his previous start, Dancing City showed plenty more improvement to spring something of a surprise up markedly in grade, more likely to be needed if he is to become the first horse to win this and follow up in the Albert Bartlett (Spa), his likely Cheltenham target, though further improvement certainly can't be ruled out, especially as three miles looks sure to suit. He made the running, was headed at the fifth, but remained prominent and led again early in the straight before keeping on well to beat the favourite by a length and a quarter.

Dancing City is on top at Leopardstown

IL ETAIT TEMPS (156 from 149)

This was a strong-looking Irish Arkle on paper but one which threw up more questions than answers, with neither of the first two in last year's Supreme, Marine Nationale (odds on here) and Facile Vega, fulfilling expectations, which leaves the novice chase scene over shorter trips in Ireland in a state of confusion; the gallop wasn't end-to-end, with Il Etait Temps doing well to overhaul the long-time leader. Il Etait Temps had been runner-up to stablemate Gaelic Warrior (see Fact To File below) in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick last time and quickly resumed winning ways with a gutsy display back down in trip, having also had Facile Vega, the shortest price of Willie Mullins’ trio here, behind him over hurdles at last year’s Dublin Racing Festival. But the fact that he's finished just out of the frame at the last two Cheltenham Festivals (fifth in last year’s Supreme) suggests he could prove vulnerable in either the Arkle or Turners (Golden Miller) this time around. Il Etait Temps jumped fine in mid-division and challenged approaching the last before finding plenty to lead close home for a neck win over Found A Fifty with Facile Vega third and Marine Nationale only fifth of the six runners.

Willie and Danny Mullins pose with Il Etait Temps

JEROBOAM MACHIN (115p from 96p)

A Dream To Share was unable to reach the same heights as last season following an injury-enforced absence in his bid to win the Future Stars Bumper again but Jeroboam Machin ran to a similar level as he had in landing this race and catapulted himself to the head of the market for the Champion Bumper, the Willie Mullins pair You Oughta Know and Redemption Day in second and third giving the form a strong look. Jeroboam Machin took a huge step forward from his successful debut at Fairyhouse in November (had also won his sole start in points) for Emmet Mullins as he maintained his unbeaten record in impressive fashion, this the best performance seen in a bumper so far this season in Ireland or Britain. Prominent throughout, he travelled strongly, quickened to lead over a furlong out, edging left, and was soon clear to win by four and a quarter lengths. He’s a worthy favourite to follow up at Cheltenham with further improvement likely.

FACT TO FILE (159p from 157p)

A trio of non-runners from the Ladbrokes Novice Chase left a match between a Willie Mullins-trained pair, though it was the lesser-fancied Fact To File who prevailed after the odds-on Gaelic Warrior lost touch in the final third of the race in a way which suggested something was amiss with him. As a result the form is clearly difficult to assess, but it could be dangerous to underestimate the winner, who's looked a top-notch prospect on every start to date and may simply prove to be the better horse in the long term. Fact To File has taken really well to chasing – he came straight from bumpers last season - and already seemed set to give Gaelic Warrior plenty to think about even before that one lost his way in the final third of the race. He typically jumped soundly, travelled powerfully and took over four out where his opponent landed awkwardly, drew clear on the run to two out and was some twenty lengths to the good when Gaelic Warrior unseated at the last leaving him to come home alone. He'll continue to warrant the utmost respect at Grade 1 level, particularly as further improvement is still on the cards.

Fact To File won the Grade 1 match race on Sunday

BALLYBURN (153p from 149p)

The only previous Grade 1 winner in the field for the Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle flopped but it's highly doubtful even an on-song Farren Glory would have been able to live with the most promising young hurdler among those who completed a clean sweep of the top-level prizes of the weekend for his stable, the unbeaten runner-up in turn pulling as far clear of the third to give real substance to the result of a race that has done more than any to hammer home the modern-day dominance of Mullins, with only one of the last 13 renewals - Samcro's in 2018 - falling the way of another yard. Ballyburn has some big shoes to fill given the Mullins-trained roll of honour for this Grade 1 novice but, in proving dominant six weeks on from running away from subsequent winners in a maiden over further here, did nothing to suggest he won't hold up his part of the bargain, establishing himself as a clearer pick in the Supreme than even the likes of past winners Appreciate It and Vautour might have looked in the aftermath, creating a far more sparkling impression than market rival Jeriko du Reponet had in Britain the weekend before; he looks a most uncomplicated sort, agile for his size as well, though there's more than an air of top-level quality to him above and beyond those more functional attributes, as evidenced by how quickly he settled the issue when asked to quicken in the straight (the final flight was omitted due to the low sun), still strong at the line without Paul Townend having to get near to the bottom of him; it will take a very good one to lower his colours at Cheltenham.

El Fabiolo and Paul Townend in splendid isolation

EL FABIOLO (176p from 175p)

