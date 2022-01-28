The Joseph O’Brien-trained four-year-old just held the persistent challenge of Ross O’Sullivan’s Sea Sessions, with White Pepper, from Gavin Cromwell’s stable, completing the clean sweep in the Listed contest.

Six Feet Apart is owned by Peter Savill, whose colours were famously carried to success by Celtic Swing on this course in the Racing Post Trophy in 1994. He went on to win the French Derby the following year.

While Six Feet Apart’s trainer enjoyed plenty of success in the saddle on Town Moor it was a first win at the South Yorkshire track for jockey JJ Slevin.

Six Feet Apart (6/1) landed the spoils by a short head, with White Pepper, the even-money favourite, another three and three-quarter lengths back.

Six Feet Apart had finished only fourth when Sea Sessions won a similar contest at Aintree in November with White Pepper third, but turned the tables on her two compatriots.