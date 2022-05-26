So impressive when winning the Dante at York earlier this month, the Nathaniel colt is a best-priced 9/4 to provide trainer Sir Michael Stoute with a sixth Derby success following the previous triumphs of Shergar (1981), Shahrastani (1986), Kris Kin (2003), North Light (2004) and Workforce (2010).

While the Watered Gallop is usually closed on Thursdays, Desert Crown was given permission to use the strip that sits adjacent to the Rowley Mile alongside fellow Saeed Suhail-owned stablemate Solid Stone.

And with big-race jockey Richard Kingscote in the saddle, the Epsom favourite pulled nicely clear of the 112-rated six-year-old ahead of his bid for Derby glory on Saturday week.