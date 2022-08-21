The daughter of Frankel advertised all her class when extending her winning streak to seven on the Knavesmire, digging in deep to hold off Oaks winner Tuesday.

That was also her fifth straight win at Group One level and all roads now lead to the French capital on October 2, where the five-year-old is a best price of 7/1 with both Coral and Ladbrokes to hand Prescott a famous victory in Europe’s richest middle-distance contest.

Only four of the last 10 runnings of the Arc have taken place on ground described as good, but the Heath House handler believes the quicker the conditions the better for his charge, while he will also gladly cheer on Baaeed in the Champion Stakes at Ascot if it means he is not in the vicinity of the 16th arrondissement on the first weekend of October.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s fine, she took the race very well and the plan, all being well, is we go the Arc.

“I would choose fast ground as I think that favours less horses. I think there are fewer horses that want the fast ground.

“I would like Mr Haggas to decide to stick to his guns and run in the races where he had originally aimed Baaeed for- I think that would be a great help. And not too much rain, but she is tactically versatile and I don’t suppose you would want to make the running in the Arc, but she’s tactically versatile.”