William Knight is hoping stable flag-bearer Sir Busker will be able to open up trip options when he lines up in the Sky Bet York Stakes on July 23.

The six-year-old won the Silver Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot two years ago and while he has not scored subsequently, he has run some fine races in defeat for the Newmarket handler. Four of his last five runs have come in Group One races, including creditable defeats in the Jebel Hatta and Dubai Turf at Meydan. Though he has been well held by Baaeed on his last two starts – in Newbury’s Lockinge and the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot – Knight feels he ran well on his last outing against the horse rated the best in the world. Owned by Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, Sir Busker will have his sights lowered as he bids to race beyond nine furlongs for the first time on the Knavesmsire.