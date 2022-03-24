The six-year-old has held his own in a host of high-class contests over the last couple of years or so for the William Knight team, most notably getting within two and a half lengths of the five-time Group 1 winner Palace Pier when a fine third in last year's Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Sir Busker has had plenty of time to acclimatise to the Dubai climate too, making two starts so far this winter. The most recent of those was an excellent effort to finish fourth in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta over course and distance on Super Saturday and Piers Winkworth, Racing Manager for the owners Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, feels he's more than entitled to take his chance.

He said: "We're incredibly excited to have a runner on World Cup Night, he came out there for the Carnival and he's run twice so far. He's thrived out in Dubai and had a lovely time out there. William Knight's head girl Jitka has been looking after him over there and she's done a fantastic job. William Buick rode him for a piece of work with Hukum the other day and he seemed to go really well.

"He's got a wide draw on Saturday but he's a hold up horse anyways, so hopefully William can drop him in and get him a nice position so that when they come round the bend he can be there to pick up the pieces. We're hoping that he's got a chance on his best form in the UK and we're not just there to make up the numbers. We want to try and pick up some of the wonderful prize money on offer.

"Obviously it's hugely exciting to have a runner in a race like this. I'm not sure if there's a turf race over nine furlongs that's more valuable in the world, so for us to be running for this kind of money with a horse that only cost £25,000 as a yearling is massive.

"We did have a runner a few years ago in the Al Quoz Sprint with Magical Memory, but I feel that this guy has perhaps got a better chance due to the fact that he's been out there and acclimatised to the weather and everything. He's a big price at the moment but fingers crossed for a big run and I wouldn't put people off from having a small each-way bet on him for sure."

John Gosden has revealed that he has been delighted with what he has seen from both Lord North and Harrovian since touching down in the UAE.

Both horses are set to take their chance in Saturday's Group 1 Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World over nine furlongs and Gosden, who trains alongside son Thady, is looking forward to a top-class offering of racing at the weekend.

He said: "Both horses cantered on the grass this morning and I'm very pleased with them, the ground is in good condition. We had them out under the lights in the dark, as it's important they see them again. Obviously Lord knows them but I'm pleased with them both.

"At this stage now you're just hoping you don't get any hiccups! We'll just do a nice little canter tomorrow and then get on with the racing.

"It's a high quality race and I think the quality of racing this year is just top notch - the Sheema Classic for instance is an outstanding version of it. The depth of competition from around the world just gets stronger and stronger and we're really looking forward to the day."

