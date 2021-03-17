Free Cheltenham tips: Simon Holt previews day three of the Festival

2pts win Imperial Alcazar in 1.55 Cheltenham at 5/1 (General)
1pt win Saint Calvados in 2.30 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Happy Diva in 3.40 Cheltenham at 18/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
Thursday's Ryanair Chase on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival sees a re-match between last year's principals Min and SAINT CALVADOS, and the latter is taken to turn the tables this time.
Given that the pair finished in front of Gold Cup contenders A Plus Tard (third) and Frodon (fourth), that was a red-hot renewal 12 months ago and Saint Calvados might have got to Min but for being steered to the inside and then forced to switch wide of his rival.
Min returned this season with victory in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown (Melon well back in third, Chris's Dream fifth, Allaho sixth) but was pulled up subsequently after some moderate jumping in the Dublin Chase won by Chacun Pour Soi.
Meanwhile, Saint Calvados ran a blinder in the King George first time out at Kempton on Boxing Day, chasing the winner Frodon all the way up the home straight until weakening approaching the last.
Connections tested the gelding's stamina again for a possible Gold Cup tilt at Sandown subsequently when Saint Calvados blundered Sheehan away having been ridden off the pace, and the conclusion seems to be that this trip is his optimum.
Min and Saint Calvados are separated by just a pound on official ratings with Melon, four-times a Festival runner-up and back in trip after two tries at three miles, next best.
The other two conditions races on Thursday feature strong favourites. It will be a major upset if Envoi Allen is beaten in the Marsh Novices' Chase while Paisley Park's chances of regaining his Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle crown have increased markedly following the defections of Thyme Hill and Roksana who chased him home in an epic Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December.
Paisley Park was reportedly suffering from a heart issue when disappointing behind Lisnagar Oscar last year and, if on song now, there is no doubt he will be the one to beat albeit at likely cramped odds-against.
In the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, IMPERIAL ALCAZAR looks a worthy market leader after his hugely impressive win in the Warwick qualifier in which he swept through the field from the rear to win.
A rise of 8lb could be reasonable enough considering that he was given a Stayers Hurdle entry and appears to be very highly regarded, and waiting tactics will surely be deployed again given the improvement from his first run of the season at Haydock where he raced much more prominently.
On a line through On The Blind Side, there is not much to choose between course and distance winner Come On Teddy (third at Warwick) and Paul Nolan's mare Mrs Milner who was narrowly beaten by On The Blind Side here on the Old Course in November.
She too would benefit from a patient ride having been ridden much more positively at Leopardstown next time when weakening into fourth behind the re-opposing Dandy Mag and The Bosses Oscar.
Finally, HAPPY DIVA's excellent course record encourages an each-way interest in the Paddy Power Plate in which she was second behind Simply The Betts last year with Mister Whitaker (2lb worse off) third and Oldgrangewood (3lb worse off) fourth.
Kerry Lee's mare hasn't been quite at her best in two starts since falling when likely to be placed in the Paddy Power Gold Cup (a race she won in 2019) back in November but is now 6lb down in the ratings and this race looks the better choice as opposed to taking on some smart rivals at near level weights in Friday's Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase.
Published at 1645 GMT on 17/03/21
