Free Cheltenham tips: Simon Holt previews day three of the Festival

Thursday's Ryanair Chase on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival sees a re-match between last year's principals Min and SAINT CALVADOS, and the latter is taken to turn the tables this time.

Given that the pair finished in front of Gold Cup contenders A Plus Tard (third) and Frodon (fourth), that was a red-hot renewal 12 months ago and Saint Calvados might have got to Min but for being steered to the inside and then forced to switch wide of his rival.

Min returned this season with victory in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown (Melon well back in third, Chris's Dream fifth, Allaho sixth) but was pulled up subsequently after some moderate jumping in the Dublin Chase won by Chacun Pour Soi.

Meanwhile, Saint Calvados ran a blinder in the King George first time out at Kempton on Boxing Day, chasing the winner Frodon all the way up the home straight until weakening approaching the last.

Connections tested the gelding's stamina again for a possible Gold Cup tilt at Sandown subsequently when Saint Calvados blundered Sheehan away having been ridden off the pace, and the conclusion seems to be that this trip is his optimum.

Min and Saint Calvados are separated by just a pound on official ratings with Melon, four-times a Festival runner-up and back in trip after two tries at three miles, next best.

The other two conditions races on Thursday feature strong favourites. It will be a major upset if Envoi Allen is beaten in the Marsh Novices' Chase while Paisley Park's chances of regaining his Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle crown have increased markedly following the defections of Thyme Hill and Roksana who chased him home in an epic Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December.

Paisley Park was reportedly suffering from a heart issue when disappointing behind Lisnagar Oscar last year and, if on song now, there is no doubt he will be the one to beat albeit at likely cramped odds-against.