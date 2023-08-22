Simon Holt ITV Racing tips: Best bets for Sandown

Marco Ghiani has produced some good results for Pulborough trainer Luke Dace partnering stable-star Youthful King to three victories, and KING CABO looks interesting for the same combination off bottom weight in the opening Class Three Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap at Sandown on Saturday.

The Italian rider steered this four-year-old to victory at Kempton last season over a mile and now gets the leg up again at a possibly opportune time as the horse has run well on his last two starts over a mile at Newmarket and back at Kempton, weakening on both occasions in the last few strides.

King Cabo's rating has risen 7lb since the start of the season (he won at Lingfield on turf in late May) and his form on grass, as opposed to the all-weather, suggests that seven furlongs on this stiff course could prove ideal.

This is a different test as the selection has been carrying big weights in lower class races since going down by a short head and a neck at this level over seven furlongs at Newbury in June.

Beaten just half a length at Newmarket and three-quarters of a length at Kempton on those two latest efforts, there can be little doubt he remains in good enough form to win again.

Ghiani could also have chances on DUAL IDENTITY in the Virgin Bet Handicap, a race in which the five-year-old produced a storming finish behind the recent Australian winner Protagonist (formerly trained by William Haggas) 12 months ago.

William Knight's gelding came from an almost impossible position that day to get within a length of the winner and had advertised his liking for Sandown with a previous course success, again over this distance.

Dual Identity took a further step forward last September when 'winning' on the far side in the Cambridgeshire, but finishing only third overall so earning a rating of 95 which has now been reduced to 87 after some below-par runs this season.

However, he was drawn in the car park in the Golden Mile at Goodwood last time and an earlier 12th in the Royal Hunt Cup was actually a second (to the runaway winner Jimi Hendrix) in the far-side group.

Clearly, Dual Identity hasn't had much luck with the draw but another wide position here should be less detrimental given his style of running on this round course, and this could be his time of year.

Finally, previous Sandown form could again prove significant in the closing Virgin Bet Daily Prices Boost Handicap in which SAFARI DREAM returns to the scene of two of his three victories last season.

It's not been quite so straightforward for Rod Millman's gelding this season, but he was probably unsuited by heavy ground at Goodwood in May and may have had excuses when last seen at York in June.

However, in-between those two runs, Safari Dream probably ran right up to his best when a close third behind The Big Board (up 10lb since) over six furlongs at Leicester which just seemed to find him out close home whereas this stiff five furlongs obviously seems ideal.

Any worries about an absence of more than two months are countered by the booking of Oisin Murphy and stall two, one off the far rail, is a good place to be.