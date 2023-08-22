Simon Holt ITV Racing tips: Best bets for Kempton, Ascot, Haydock and Leopardstown

Exclusive to Sporting Life Plus - Check out Simon Holt's best bets for the Saturday ITV Racing action.
1pt win Rhythm N Rock in 2.10 Kempton
1pt win Get Shirty in 3.00 Haydock
1pt win Perfect Play in 3.10 Ascot
2pts win Onesto in 3.20 Leopardstown
1pt win Look Out Louis in 4.10 Haydock
SATURDAY'S Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown could again prove one of the best races of the season, and Frankie Dettori's mount ONESTO is taken to turn the tables on Luxembourg who beat him half a length 12 months ago.
This looks like a wonderful chance ride for the soon-to-retire six-times winner of this race who is having such an amazing 'farewell' season that one wonders why he doesn't carry on.
Dettori, successful aboard Swain, Daylami, Fantastic Light, Grandera, Snow Fairy and Golden Horn, will probably enjoy riding Onesto who switches off well and has plenty of class having won the Grand Prix De Paris last season before his terrific effort at Leopardstown when the soft ground would not have been ideal.
All along, trainer Fabrice Chappet has felt that the son of Frankel prefers a faster surface, and the deep ground in last year's Arc would not have been ideal for him after which he was beaten less than five lengths on probably very quick going in the Japan Cup in late November.
Whereas Luxembourg (Seamie Heffernan) has been a little disappointing in his last two starts (and, on jockey bookings, looks the second string of Aidan O'Brien's two runners), Onesto made a positively eye catching reappearance in last month's Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville where he stayed on strongly into fourth behind Dettori's mount Inspiral over a distance (1m) that is almost certainly too short for him.
In contrast, this stiff mile-and-a-quarter - as he proved last year - looks ideal and he appears to have laid out for the race.
O'Brien's number one Auguste Rodin (Ryan Moore), who beat the re-opposing King Of Steel in the Derby in June before following up in the Irish version, is clearly exceptionally talented but it is difficult to ignore his lifeless effort last time in the King George when virtually pulled up behind Hukum, Westover, King Of Steel and Luxembourg.
Apparently, the colt has been working like a machine since that mystery failure, but he looks a risky proposition now (having also blown out in the 2000 Guineas earlier in the season), and King Of Steel, who may well be suited by the drop in distance to a mile-and-a-quarter, and the admirable Nashwa could be the main threats.
Nashwa was never quite reeling in Dettori (an excellent ride) on Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International last month but it was still an excellent effort, and she had earlier bolted up in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket when dropped to a mile.
But, while successful over an extended mile-and-a-quarter in last year's Prix De Diane, one wonders if the stiff finishing climb at Leopardstown in much better company compared to Chantilly might just find her out.
Back in Britain, Shaquille tops the bill at Haydock and is likely to start at a short price to complete a Group One hat-trick in the Betfair Sprint Cup.
This remarkable horse, who has produced miracle performances to overcome poor starts in both the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup, is certainly the one to beat and trainer Julie Camacho reports improvement in the three-year-old's stalls reactions at home since Newmarket.
Shaquille has been a profitable horse for this column but the weight-for-age gap is closing, and the odds don't appeal this time.
However, 35 minutes later, it might be worth taking a chance on Camacho's LOOK OUT LOUIS winning the Betfair Be Friendly Handicap for the second year running even though the seven-year-old has been below form so far this season.
There are several factors here which suggest why Barry McHugh's mount might bounce back as he is unbeaten in two career visits to Haydock (this race and over six furlongs) and his mark has plummeted from 100 to 84 in the last few months.
In addition, while Look Out Louis has been wearing cheek pieces for much of the last three seasons (and won first time in them at Newcastle at the end of 2020), another change of headgear - to a visor - could well be a positive move.
This is a selection not without risks, but it's also worth noting that he showed improved form when bolting up last year off an 11lb higher mark.
Earlier, course history could also be significant in the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup in which GET SHIRTY can add to last year's Old Newton Cup (1m4f) victory.
A comfortable winner last July, David O'Meara's French import had previously taken the Copper Horse Handicap over this trip at Royal Ascot and later ran fifth in the Ebor.
Those efforts earned Get Shirty a rating of 110 but he's been in the wilderness since subsequent trips to Dubai and Saudi Arabia and, like many horses who chase the big money earlier in the year, it may have taken him a while to recover.
His first four starts back home this season were pretty nondescript but, back in the Ebor last month, he showed definite signs of a return to form despite finishing only half-way down the field behind the Dettori-ridden Absurde.
Get Shirty's finishing position there doesn't really tell the whole story as he was drawn widest of all and, after being switched in behind after the start, he was well off the pace and faced an impossible task.
However, for the first time this season, the son of Teofilo really picked up with a strong move early in the straight before the effort from so far back took its toll.
He needs to turn the tables on Euchen Glen (fourth), Caius Chorister (sixth) and Post Impressionist (ninth) but, back at Haydock under David Nolan (successful on his only previous ride on the horse), a back-to-form Get Shirty would take some beating off a reduced mark of 100.
At Ascot, PERFECT PLAY is fancied to gain reward for some consistent efforts in the Lavazza Handicap.
Since winning at Chester in the spring, Charlie Johnston's gelding has been runner-up three times but behind good horses.
A second behind El Jasor at Redcar in June was boosted by the winner's recent Newbury victory after which Perfect Play went down by half a length to the progressive Coverdale (winner of his three previous starts) at Ripon before, more recently, being collared late on by the potentially smart Aimeric at Beverley.
That latest effort on his first try over this distance of a mile-and-a-half might well have been a career-best, and Hayley Turner now takes the mount for the first time.
Finally, on a very busy day, RHYTHM N ROCK could be the one in the Unibet London Mile Series Final Handicap.
This quite lightly-raced five-year-old has probably had a few issues in the past, but he won over the course and distance in March, 2022 and showed a good deal of potential again here in early July when making rapid headway to come from off the pace into a neck second behind the reopposing Two Tempting who is now 4lb worse off and got first run.
These Kempton handicaps are as tight as they come, but Rhythm N Rock looks open to further improvement and one suspects that his shrewd trainer John Butler will have had this race in mind since that last appearance while Dylan Hogan, five times successful for Butler in the past, takes the ride.
