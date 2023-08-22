Simon Holt ITV Racing tips: Best bets for Kempton, Ascot, Haydock and Leopardstown

ITV3 selections: Bay Bridge 1.35 Kempton, Light Infantry 1.50 Haydock, RHYTHM N ROCK 2.10 Kempton, Naqeeb 2.25 Haydock, Hickory 2.35 Ascot, Tahiyra 2.45 Leopardstown, GET SHIRTY 3.00 Haydock, PERFECT PLAY 3.10 Ascot, ONESTO 3.20 Leopardstown, Shaquille 3.35 Haydock

This looks like a wonderful chance ride for the soon-to-retire six-times winner of this race who is having such an amazing 'farewell' season that one wonders why he doesn't carry on.

SATURDAY'S Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown could again prove one of the best races of the season, and Frankie Dettori's mount ONESTO is taken to turn the tables on Luxembourg who beat him half a length 12 months ago.

Dettori, successful aboard Swain, Daylami, Fantastic Light, Grandera, Snow Fairy and Golden Horn, will probably enjoy riding Onesto who switches off well and has plenty of class having won the Grand Prix De Paris last season before his terrific effort at Leopardstown when the soft ground would not have been ideal.

All along, trainer Fabrice Chappet has felt that the son of Frankel prefers a faster surface, and the deep ground in last year's Arc would not have been ideal for him after which he was beaten less than five lengths on probably very quick going in the Japan Cup in late November.

Whereas Luxembourg (Seamie Heffernan) has been a little disappointing in his last two starts (and, on jockey bookings, looks the second string of Aidan O'Brien's two runners), Onesto made a positively eye catching reappearance in last month's Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville where he stayed on strongly into fourth behind Dettori's mount Inspiral over a distance (1m) that is almost certainly too short for him.

In contrast, this stiff mile-and-a-quarter - as he proved last year - looks ideal and he appears to have laid out for the race.

O'Brien's number one Auguste Rodin (Ryan Moore), who beat the re-opposing King Of Steel in the Derby in June before following up in the Irish version, is clearly exceptionally talented but it is difficult to ignore his lifeless effort last time in the King George when virtually pulled up behind Hukum, Westover, King Of Steel and Luxembourg.

Apparently, the colt has been working like a machine since that mystery failure, but he looks a risky proposition now (having also blown out in the 2000 Guineas earlier in the season), and King Of Steel, who may well be suited by the drop in distance to a mile-and-a-quarter, and the admirable Nashwa could be the main threats.

Nashwa was never quite reeling in Dettori (an excellent ride) on Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International last month but it was still an excellent effort, and she had earlier bolted up in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket when dropped to a mile.

But, while successful over an extended mile-and-a-quarter in last year's Prix De Diane, one wonders if the stiff finishing climb at Leopardstown in much better company compared to Chantilly might just find her out.

Back in Britain, Shaquille tops the bill at Haydock and is likely to start at a short price to complete a Group One hat-trick in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

This remarkable horse, who has produced miracle performances to overcome poor starts in both the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup, is certainly the one to beat and trainer Julie Camacho reports improvement in the three-year-old's stalls reactions at home since Newmarket.

Shaquille has been a profitable horse for this column but the weight-for-age gap is closing, and the odds don't appeal this time.

However, 35 minutes later, it might be worth taking a chance on Camacho's LOOK OUT LOUIS winning the Betfair Be Friendly Handicap for the second year running even though the seven-year-old has been below form so far this season.