Free Cheltenham tips: Simon Holt previews day three of the Festival

2pts win Imperial Alcazar in 1.55 Cheltenham at 5/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Happy Diva in 3.40 Cheltenham at 18/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
1pt win Saint Calvados in 2.30 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General)*
*Saint Calvados declared a NR on Wednesday evening
It will be a major upset if Envoi Allen is beaten in Thursday's opening Marsh Novices' Chase while Paisley Park's chances of regaining his Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle crown have increased markedly following the defections of Thyme Hill and Roksana who chased him home in an epic Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December.
Paisley Park was reportedly suffering from a heart issue when disappointing behind Lisnagar Oscar last year and, if on song now, there is no doubt he will be the one to beat albeit at likely cramped odds-against.
In the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, IMPERIAL ALCAZAR looks a worthy market leader after his hugely impressive win in the Warwick qualifier in which he swept through the field from the rear to win.
A rise of 8lb could be reasonable enough considering that he was given a Stayers Hurdle entry and appears to be very highly regarded, and waiting tactics will surely be deployed again given the improvement from his first run of the season at Haydock where he raced much more prominently.
On a line through On The Blind Side, there is not much to choose between course and distance winner Come On Teddy (third at Warwick) and Paul Nolan's mare Mrs Milner who was narrowly beaten by On The Blind Side here on the Old Course in November.
She too would benefit from a patient ride having been ridden much more positively at Leopardstown next time when weakening into fourth behind the re-opposing Dandy Mag and The Bosses Oscar.
Finally, HAPPY DIVA's excellent course record encourages an each-way interest in the Paddy Power Plate in which she was second behind Simply The Betts last year with Mister Whitaker (2lb worse off) third and Oldgrangewood (3lb worse off) fourth.
Kerry Lee's mare hasn't been quite at her best in two starts since falling when likely to be placed in the Paddy Power Gold Cup (a race she won in 2019) back in November but is now 6lb down in the ratings and this race looks the better choice as opposed to taking on some smart rivals at near level weights in Friday's Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase.
Published at 1645 GMT on 17/03/21
