Simon Holt Ebor Festival tips: Best bets for York

Exclusive to Sporting Life Plus - Check out Simon Holt's best bets for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

Simon Holt's Friday selections 1pt win Balance Play in 1.50 York 1pt win Real Terms in 4.10 York 1pt win English Oak in 5.15 York ITV selections: BALANCE PLAY 1.50 York, Quickthorn 2.25 York, King's Gamble 3.00 York, Bradsell 3.35 York, REAL TERMS 4.10 York

TRAINER Ralph Beckett has been maintaining a 28% strike rate throughout July and August, and the progressive BALANCE PLAY can add another victory in the opening Sky Bet Handicap at York on Friday. Yet to finish out of the frame in six starts, this expensive son of Lope De Vega has won his last two on good to soft ground at Chester and Goodwood, latterly in decisive fashion from True Legend and Dancing In Paris (a good second subsequently) with four lengths back to the fourth.

It was difficult not to be impressed with how Balance Play came sweeping through to take up the running inside the final furlong that day, and an extra furlong here can only be in his favour on that evidence. A bit of rain would be helpful and he has to defy a 7lb rise in the weights under Hector Crouch, but this horse seems to be getting better with each run and should have a lot more to offer. In the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap, it may be worth a shy at the stumps with the bottom-weighted REAL TERMS who didn't get the best of runs on the course over a mile-and-a-half back in May.

The Grant Tuer-trained mare travelled well that day but was blocked for a run over two furlongs out before keeping on into fifth, beaten just over six lengths by the winner Kihavah. That form has received several boosts since with the winner following up in his next three starts, Vega Sicilia (second) going one better at Goodwood next time, Splendent (third) winning at Goodwood and fourth-placed Reach winning her next two starts. Real Terms has won three times from a mile-and-a-quarter to a mile-and-a-half and, like her dam Easy Terms (who won at York), she seems equally effective at either trip. She is 2lb lower in the ratings compared to her victory at Catterick last September and, therefore, reasonably handicapped to run well at a big price. In a recent interview, trainer Ed Walker expressed his high opinion of ENGLISH OAK, who will hopefully be worth waiting for in the closing Sky Bet Mile Handicap at York on Friday.

This strapping son of Wootton Bassett has run just three times so far, leading close home from Mubhijah in a novice event at Thirsk last month before running a really nice race in a similar, but better, contest at Newmarket where he kept on well in the closing stages in third behind Jeff Koons and Elnajmm with the others well beaten off. English Oak was a bit keen that day and could have done with a bit of cover early on, but he stuck to his task admirably and, while the winner was beaten next time (a defeat blamed on soft ground), the second landed the odds at Lingfield and both the first and second look promising types for big stables. It's hard to believe that this scopey type isn't open to a good deal of improvement while interesting to note that his close relations Forest Of Dean and State Occasion (both 100+ rated horses) are past winners at this meeting (over a mile and a quarter). English Oak may eventually want a bit further than a mile but, win or lose, this is a horse to keep an eye on and one who will surely rate higher than his current mark of 90 in the future.

Simon Holt's Saturday selections 1pt win Alhambra Palace in 2.25 York 1pt win Sweet William in 3.35 York 1pt win Inquisitively in 4.45 York ITV selections: Nostrum 1.50 York, Pretty Crystal 2.05 Goodwood, ALHAMBRA PALACE 2.25 York, Charyn 2.40 Goodwood, Olivia Maralda 3.00 York, SWEET WILLIAM 3.35 York, Summerghand 4.10 York

THE betting for Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor Handicap is dominated by the fast-improving SWEET WILLIAM who, because of the early closing entry date for this race, can run off 4lb below his new rating. This half brother to the Irish Derby and St Leger winner (and Arc third) Hurricane Lane, has travelled supremely well and been untroubled to win valuable handicaps at Newbury and Goodwood on his last two starts, and the fitting of blinkers has helped keep his mind on the job as he has a tendency to idle in front. The fact that Sweet William has been able to win so easily without having to dig too deep suggests he has inherited much of the ability of his illustrious sibling, and a mark of 99 here could still seriously underestimate him. Without doubt, he is the best handicapped horse in the field and, while not a particularly inspired selection, he does look the most likely winner before, perhaps, graduating into Cup races. In the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap, the bottom-weighted ALHAMBRA PALACE looks a massive player with jockey Adam Farragher taking off 3lb. This expensive son of Le Havre has made good progress in handicaps, bolting up at Ascot two outings ago off a rating of 67 before defying a 6lb penalty in deep ground at Sandown, on both occasions ridden by David Probert. Alhambra Palace needs to cope with another 6lb rise here but Farragher's claim should be a big help and it's hard to forget the impression he made at Ascot where he simply took off in the closing stages. Finally, INQUISITIVELY could be well suited by the flat straight course at York in the Julia Graves Roses Stakes. This sharply-bred son of Ten Sovereigns has shown bags of speed in two starts so far, being caught close home over six furlongs at Windsor first time out before dropping back to five and finishing third behind Big Evs and Johannes Brahms in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot. That form looks pretty strong and, having changed hands subsequently, he now races for the first time for the talented Kevin Philippart De Foy with Champion Jockey William Buick booked to ride.