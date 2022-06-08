Sporting Life
West Wind Blows (left) put through his paces at Epsom
Simon and Ed Crisford considering options for West Wind Blows after Derby effort

By Sporting Life
16:01 · WED June 08, 2022

Ed Crisford remains optimistic for the future with West Wind Blows after the previously unbeaten colt finished in midfield in Saturday’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom.

A narrow winner of a Newcastle novice event between Christmas and the new year, the Teofilo colt made a hugely impressive start to his three-year-old campaign at Nottingham in early in May.

Despite his lack of experience, connections decided to roll the dice in the premier Classic and he showed up well for a long way before weakening to finish ninth of the 17 runners.

Crisford, who trains in partnership with his father Simon, has not lost any faith in West Wind Blows, who is set to enjoy some downtime before connections decide on his next objective.

“He ran a good race, he was up on the pace for a long way and we’re very pleased with him,” said the Newmarket-based trainer.

“He’s come out of it in really good shape. He was having his third run in the Derby and he didn’t disgrace himself. It was a pleasing effort.

“We haven’t got any immediate plans. We’ll probably give him a couple of weeks now and we’ll find a nice spot for him after that.

“There is a Listed race at Hamilton in July and there’s the Gordon Stakes (at Goodwood), which is always red-hot. The handicapper has left him on his mark (101), so we’ll see.

“The Derby is always a hard race, but he took it all in his stride – that’s the main thing. He was extremely well behaved and he’s grown up a lot.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

