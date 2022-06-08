Crisford, who trains in partnership with his father Simon, has not lost any faith in West Wind Blows, who is set to enjoy some downtime before connections decide on his next objective.

Despite his lack of experience, connections decided to roll the dice in the premier Classic and he showed up well for a long way before weakening to finish ninth of the 17 runners.

A narrow winner of a Newcastle novice event between Christmas and the new year, the Teofilo colt made a hugely impressive start to his three-year-old campaign at Nottingham in early in May.

“He ran a good race, he was up on the pace for a long way and we’re very pleased with him,” said the Newmarket-based trainer.

“He’s come out of it in really good shape. He was having his third run in the Derby and he didn’t disgrace himself. It was a pleasing effort.

“We haven’t got any immediate plans. We’ll probably give him a couple of weeks now and we’ll find a nice spot for him after that.

“There is a Listed race at Hamilton in July and there’s the Gordon Stakes (at Goodwood), which is always red-hot. The handicapper has left him on his mark (101), so we’ll see.

“The Derby is always a hard race, but he took it all in his stride – that’s the main thing. He was extremely well behaved and he’s grown up a lot.”

