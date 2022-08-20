A winner of the Group 1 Hong Kong Cup and LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship in 2018, De Sousa is set to return to Hong Kong for the first time since 2020 and will look to build on his total HK career wins of 67.

The three-time British Champion Flat Jockey, said: “I am delighted to have been asked to go back out to Hong Kong for another stint. It’s a brilliant place to ride and it was just too good an opportunity to turn down.

“My plans to go back out there last year were scuppered by Covid, so it will be great to get back out there again. The quality of racing in Hong Kong is second to none and it’s a real honour to be part of that. I’ll be heading out there later this month and look forward to the season starting in September."

The 2022/23 Hong Kong racing season kicks off at Sha Tin on Sunday September 11.

