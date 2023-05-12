The three-times British champion jockey and fellow rider Vagner Borges both pleaded guilty to breaching rule 59 (3), which states “no jockey shall bet, or facilitate the making of a bet, or have any interest in a bet, on any race or any contingency relating to a race meeting”.

According to a press release from HKJC, Borges “had an interest in a bet” on his mount Young Brilliant in a race at Happy Valley on April 26, with De Sousa having “facilitated” that bet.

The statement added that “there was no evidence before the stewards that Borges and De Sousa had ridden their horses in the respective race with any intention other than to obtain the best possible placing for their mounts”.

However, the stewards also underlined “it is fundamental to the integrity of racing that jockeys are not permitted to bet or to have an interest in a bet”.

De Sousa was banned for 10 months, which means he will be sidelined until March 12, 2024, but the rider intends to appeal the decision.

His solicitor Harry Stewart Moore confirmed: “I’m instructed that he will be appealing it.”

Borges was suspended for 12 months, ruling him out until May 12, 2024.

De Sousa moved to Hong Kong last September after riding as a freelance due to his retainer with King Power Racing not being renewed at the start of 2022.