SDS seals a Valley treble aboard Encountered
De Sousa in winning action at Happy Valley

Silvestre De Sousa handed 10-month ban by Hong Kong Jockey Club

By Sporting Life
12:16 · FRI May 12, 2023

Silvestre de Sousa has been suspended for 10 months after pleading guilty to a betting charge on Friday.

The three-times British champion jockey pleaded guilty alongside fellow rider Vagner Borges, who was banned for 12 months by the Hong Kong Jockey Club stewards.

Both suspensions begin immediately, with De Sousa sidelined until March 12, 2024 and Borges until May 12, 2024.

