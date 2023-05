Both suspensions begin immediately, with De Sousa sidelined until March 12, 2024 and Borges until May 12, 2024.

The three-times British champion jockey pleaded guilty alongside fellow rider Vagner Borges, who was banned for 12 months by the Hong Kong Jockey Club stewards.

