Shuwari ruled out of 1000 Guineas run at Newmarket due to setback

The daughter of New Bay advertised her potential when striking at Listed level on just her second start and went on to bank plenty of Newmarket experience when second in both the Rockfel Stakes and Fillies’ Mile in the autumn.

Those performances marked her out as a Classic contender and her handler was relishing the prospect of setting her a big-race assignment back on the Rowley Mile on the first weekend in May.

However, a small issue that will take some time to resolve has come to light, putting Shuwari’s three-year-old campaign on hold.

“She’s had a setback and there will be no Guineas,” said Sangster.

“She was training great and had wintered well. She had grown and strengthened up and her work had been very good this spring. She was in very good shape and we were looking forward to it (the Guineas).

“I’m not sure on a timescale, we will just have to see how the rehab goes in the next few weeks and then we will have a better guide on it.”