Shuwari in action

Shuwari ruled out of 1000 Guineas run at Newmarket due to setback

By Sporting Life
16:51 · THU March 21, 2024

Ollie Sangster’s Shuwari has been ruled out of the Qipco 1000 Guineas after suffering a setback.

The daughter of New Bay advertised her potential when striking at Listed level on just her second start and went on to bank plenty of Newmarket experience when second in both the Rockfel Stakes and Fillies’ Mile in the autumn.

Those performances marked her out as a Classic contender and her handler was relishing the prospect of setting her a big-race assignment back on the Rowley Mile on the first weekend in May.

However, a small issue that will take some time to resolve has come to light, putting Shuwari’s three-year-old campaign on hold.

“She’s had a setback and there will be no Guineas,” said Sangster.

“She was training great and had wintered well. She had grown and strengthened up and her work had been very good this spring. She was in very good shape and we were looking forward to it (the Guineas).

“I’m not sure on a timescale, we will just have to see how the rehab goes in the next few weeks and then we will have a better guide on it.”

https://amzn.to/3TDs0M2

As well as Shuwari, Per Contra made headlines for Sangster during his first season in the training ranks.

The Wathnan Racing-owned colt impressed in his first two appearances and, although slightly underwhelming in his first try in Group company, the Manton handler is keen to see how he returns at the start of his three-year-old campaign.

“He’s in good form, he’s going galloping tomorrow and Monday and then we will begin plotting a bit of a route for him,” continued Sangster.

“I think he will go up in trip this year. I don’t think he will be a big stayer but he will go up to 10 furlongs anyway. I think he is off quite a nice mark, so we will see.”

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

