Shuwari in action
Shuwari in action

Shuwari backed to make up for lost time later in season

By Sporting Life
16:29 · SUN April 21, 2024

Ollie Sangster is hopeful Shuwari will be able to make her mark in the second half of the season, with a setback having scuppered an intended crack at the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

The Manton handler revealed last month that his Fillies’ Mile runner-up would be denied a return to Newmarket on May 5 for a shot at Classic glory, with the daughter of New Bay set to be on the sidelines for the first half of the new campaign.

However, optimism is high that she will be back later in the summer to take part in plenty of high-ranking assignments.

“She’s OK and she will hopefully be back for the second half of the season,” said Sangster.

“There’s no immediate plans and we will make a bit more of a plan in a couple of months, I would say it would be July onwards (when she is back).

“She’s fine and a good patient and she will be back. She is a filly who will probably stay in training next season anyway, but it is a shame to miss the Guineas, a shame for the yard and owners, but she will have plenty of nice targets later on.”

Sangster also feels there is more to come from talented three-year-old Per Contra, with the Wathnan Racing-owned colt backed to build on a successful low-key comeback at Wolverhampton.

“He ran really well at Wolverhampton having been off for a while,” continued Sangster.

“He’s gone up to 92 and hopefully he will be a horse who will have a nice pot in him somewhere this season.

“He should keep improving and he wouldn’t have been best suited by Wolverhampton really. He’ll improve as the year goes on and for running on a nice galloping track, so hopefully 92 isn’t the bottom of him.”

