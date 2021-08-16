Check out the view from connections ahead of a mouthwatering renewal of the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday.

Shloer Chase preview Put The Kettle On and Nube Negra, first and second in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in March, renew their rivalry as each makes their seasonal bow in Sunday’s Shloer Chase at Cheltenham. Just half a length split the pair at the Festival, with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Put The Kettle On making it four wins in as many starts at Prestbury Park. Winner of this race last year, Put The Kettle On ended the last campaign with a disappointing fourth in the Celebration Chase at Sandown – but De Bromhead thinks that was perhaps a run too far on a track she did not enjoy as much as Cheltenham. He said: “She just loves Cheltenham and I have no idea why. When you see her going round Leopardstown with a big, open track and long straights she could never really get into her rhythm, whereas at Cheltenham she just loves it there for whatever reason and Aidan (Coleman) gets a fantastic tune out of her.

“I’d say her run at Sandown was perhaps one that just came at the end of a long season, but maybe the combination of real good ground over two miles doesn’t suit her. I’d say she needs softer ground to be seen to better effect, but maybe it was just Cheltenham – because she improved 12lb with Chacun Pour Soi between Christmas and the Festival.” Nube Negra also ended his season with a lacklustre run, trailing home a 25-length third behind Chacun Pour Soi at the Punchestown Festival, with that rival having been a length behind in third at Cheltenham. The seven-year-old had claimed a notable scalp on his only other run last term, beating Altior at Christmas, and while Dan Skelton is wary of Put The Kettle On, he is more than happy to take her on again. He said: “I know Put The Kettle On is coming over and I know she is good around Cheltenham, but if you have a good horse you have got to run in these type of races. I’m looking forward to running him. I’m confident he will run a good race like he did in the Champion Chase.” Only four go to post, with Paul Nicholls supplying the other two runners in Politologue and Rouge Vif.