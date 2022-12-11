Nicky Henderson says the Seven Barrows team have 'identified an issue' which may be partly to blame for Shishkin's disappointing run in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.
Shishkin was sent off the 6/5 favourite on his seasonal reappearance at Sandown, despite being pulled-up when odds-on for the Queen Mother Champion Chase on his previous start back in March, but could manage only third to last season's Sporting Life Arkle hero Edwardstone.
Henderson reports work has been done to try and find any possible physical problems with Shishkin and that the horse had indeed been suffering from a 'sore' back following his reappearance third at the beginning of the month.
He said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme: “We looked at his back and I think we can help him there.
"It did look a bit laboured and his jumping wasn’t as slick as he can be.
"The chiropractor and physios have been working away and they have identified an issue which we can correct. He was sore."
Henderson suggested a significant step up in distance now awaits the four-time Grade One winner in the immediate aftermath of the comeback defeat, and still believes the minimum distance is now too sharp for the eight-year-old.
“If you go back to the Clarence House Chase last year, he was off the bridle the whole way but he stayed and he only got that because of stamina. If you go round time and again, flat to the boards, they get rather bored of it to be honest with you. They’d like to be in a comfort zone.
"It’s not easy as the only place we can probably go is the Silviniaco Conti or the Ascot Chase – those are the only two-and-a-half-mile races.
"Over three, it’s nearly coming down to running him in a handicap or the Cotswold Chase, but then Chantry House has got to come into the equation.
“He unseated in the Many Clouds which was very disappointing as we’ve been very pleased with the way he has come on this year and I was looking forward to that, but that’s left him out in the cold with nowhere to go, except the Rowland Meyrick or something like that.
"The Cotswold Chase is the obvious one for him as he won it last year.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.