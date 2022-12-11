Nicky Henderson says the Seven Barrows team have 'identified an issue' which may be partly to blame for Shishkin's disappointing run in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.

Shishkin was sent off the 6/5 favourite on his seasonal reappearance at Sandown, despite being pulled-up when odds-on for the Queen Mother Champion Chase on his previous start back in March, but could manage only third to last season's Sporting Life Arkle hero Edwardstone. Henderson reports work has been done to try and find any possible physical problems with Shishkin and that the horse had indeed been suffering from a 'sore' back following his reappearance third at the beginning of the month. He said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme: “We looked at his back and I think we can help him there. "It did look a bit laboured and his jumping wasn’t as slick as he can be. "The chiropractor and physios have been working away and they have identified an issue which we can correct. He was sore."