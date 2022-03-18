Nicky Henderson’s charge relinquished his unbeaten record over fences when pulled up on testing ground in Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Shishkin’s failure to finish left Energumene, whom he had previously beaten in an epic duel at Ascot, to take the title for Willie Mullins.

Henderson initially raised the idea of stepping up to two and a half miles at Aintree in the Melling Chase after watching his stable star’s eclipse, but the Seven Barrows handler admits that is unlikely, whilst also ruling out a trip to Punchestown and a third possible clash with Energumene.

He told Unibet: “Shishkin is a bit sore – I don’t know why. You’d have to say he didn’t seem happy from the word go, but I think that was purely ground. We’ve always said he’s a better horse on better ground. He was never travelling. He’ll be all right.